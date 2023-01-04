- MARKET LIVE: Volatile session expected on D-St; Radiant Cash to list today
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat in pre-open; Rupee opens higher
Stock market LIVE updates: IndusInd Bank will be tracked after the private lender posted 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net advances, at Rs 2.7 trillion, at the end of December 31, 2022
Among individual stocks, movement in IndusInd Bank will be tracked after the private lender posted 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net advances, at Rs 2.7 trillion, at the end of December 31, 2022.
Besides, information technology stocks will be in focus today after global brokerage JPMorgan raised target prices across tier-1 stocks. JPM has raised target on Wipro to Rs 370 (from Rs 360), HCL Tech to Rs 880 (from Rs 850), Infosys to Rs 1,700 (from Rs 1,600), and TCS to Rs 3,000 (from Rs 2,900). CHECK STOCKS IN FOCUS HERE
Global markets
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 1.30 per cent, while the Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 1.1 per cent. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.79 per cent, while the Kosdaq rose 0.52 per cent. Investors await the US Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, as well as the minutes of the Fed's latest policy meeting due later today.
Meanwhile, stocks on Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday with Nasdaq Composite settling 0.76 per cent down, S&P500 0.4 per cent lower, and Dow Jones 0.03 per cent weaker.
