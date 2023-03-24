JUST IN

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty flat, Asian indices tepid; Brent at $75/bbl
Stocks to Watch: RVNL, BEL, HAL, Campus Activewear, Vedanta, PNB, IT cos
Accept investments from KYC compliant e-wallets: Sebi to mutual funds
Morgan Stanley France pays Rs 25,00,000, settles Nifty options case
Sebi board to approve new ESG framework at upcoming meeting on March 29
Markets dip as Federal Reserve raises rates despite banking crisis
IDFC First Bank to issue 377.5 million share to IDFC Financial Holding
Near-term demand worries likely to weigh on Page Industries stock
Star Cement soars 11%, nears 52-week high on heavy volumes
Tega Industries rallies 8%, hits 52-week high on strong growth prospects
Stock market live updates: As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty suggested a flat start at the bourses at 17,056 levels

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 
Mixed global cues are likely to keep domestic markets tepid for the second straight day. As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty suggested a flat start at the bourses at 17,056 levels.
