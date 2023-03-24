Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty flat, Asian indices tepid; Brent at $75/bbl

Mixed global cues are likely to keep domestic tepid for the second straight day. As of 8:05 am, the suggested a flat start at the bourses at 17,056 levels.

Asia-Pacific markets, however, fell this morning, with Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, Kosdaq, and the S&P 200 indices lowering up to 0.8 per cent.



In the commodity market, prices of Brent Crude, and WTI Crude slipped up to 1.7 per cent to $75 per barrel, and $69 per barrel, respectively, as traders anticipate OPEC+ to not announce a larger production cut in the April meeting.



Back home, shares of Vedanta will be in focus after the board will meet next week to consider and approve the fifth interim dividend for this fiscal year.



Besides, shares of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) will also be tracked after the manufacturing major inked pact with French-based company McPhy to build a manufacturing facility for electrolysers.

Mixed global cues are likely to keep domestic tepid for the second straight day. As of 8:05 am, the suggested a flat start at the bourses at 17,056 levels.Globally, the US closed higher overnight, as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reassured investors that measures would be taken to keep deposits safe in the banking system. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices surged up to 1 per cent.