Stock of this electric utilities company has zoomed 92% in 4 weeks

-
ALSO READ
What are fuel-cell electric vehicles and how are they different from EVs?
Gold price today at Rs 46,810 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,300 a kg
India's EV market is set for massive growth: Hero Electric MD Naveen Munjal
A good time to buy an electric two-wheeler, hold on if it's a car you want
Financing India's green future
-
Shares of KP Energy (KEPL) hit a new high of Rs 241.05, after rallying 10 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes. The stock of the electric utilities company was trading higher for the fifth straight day, surging 41 per cent during the same period.
In the past four weeks, it has zoomed 92 per cent from a level of Rs 125.75 on November 29, 2021, as compared to 0.17 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. At 01:58 pm; the stock was trading 9 per cent higher at Rs 238, against 0.45 per cent rise in the benchmark index. The trading volumes on the counter jumped over three-fold with 133,000 equity shares having changed hands till 01:58 pm, against 36,000 shares, which had been traded daily in the past two weeks on the BSE.
KPEL offers a unique value proposition that has been designed to address all issues that wind turbine generator (WTG) manufacturers, independent power producers (IPPs), and captive power consumers face when setting up a wind farm. The company provides end-to-end BoP solutions for WTGs, from ideation to commissioning.
For the July-September quarter (Q2FY22), KPEL had reported 496 per cent year on year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4.5 crore against Rs 0.8 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations jumped 244 per cent YoY to Rs 51.4 crore from Rs 14.9 crore in the year ago quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (ebitda) margins, however, contracted 460 basis points to 17.7 per cent from 22.3 per cent.
As on September 30, 2021, out of 11.11 million outstanding equity shares, the promoters held 66.43 per cent stake in KEPL, according to the shareholding pattern data. The remaining 33.57 per cent stake is with individual shareholders (21.48 per cent) and others (12.09 per cent), data showed.
The company’s business outlook is supported by a healthy business pipeline totalling 1035.8 MW. It entered the financial year 2021-22 with the highest-ever business pipeline, and the outlook remains positive, it said in its FY21 annual report.
Projects lined up for execution and expected to be completed in FY22 are Sidhpur-II (250.8) MW and Mahuva I-V (185 MW). Put together, these two projects would lead to additional capacity commissioning of 435.8 MW, offering the company clear visibility of topline and bottomline for the coming year, KPEL added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU