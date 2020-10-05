Stock picks by Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Indian Hotels, VIP Industries

-
ALSO READ
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
VIP, Safari Industries: Luggage stocks will take a long time to get going
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
Stock picks by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Muthoot Fin, ABB
-
BUY INDIAN HOTELS | CMP: Rs 96.90 | TARGET: Rs 115-120 | STOP LOSS: Rs 88
The stock has recently bottomed out near 90 levels and has picked up momentum to improve the bias. It almost moved past the 200- DMA to indicate strength and potential to rise further in the coming days. With the RSI indicator also on the rise, improving the trend, we suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside positional target of 115-120 keeping the stop loss near 88.
BUY VIP INDS | CMP: Rs 289 | TARGET: Rs 330-340 | STOP LOSS: Rs 275
The stock has recently corrected well and has almost reached the trendline support near 280 levels where we anticipate bottoming out and are expecting a reversal as we have witnessed in the past. The stock is well placed with the RSI also correcting and is in consolidation form to gather strength. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 330-340 keeping the stop loss 275.
=============================
Disclaimer: The author is an analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU