Stock picks by Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Take Solutions, Sun Pharma

BUY TAKE SOLUTIONS | CMP: Rs 49.4 | Target: Rs 65-70 | Stop Loss: Rs 44

The stock has witnessed a decent correction and has indicated signs of bottoming out near 46 levels and we anticipate a reversal. The RSI indicator has consolidated and is well placed for a trend reversal with the bias improving. With the chart looking good, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 65-70 levels, keeping the stop loss of 44.

BUY SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES | CMP: Rs 524 | Target: Rs 600 | Stop Loss: Rs 485

Overall, the stock is in a rising trend and, currently, has taken support near 500 levels to indicate a reversal and improve the bias. The RSI indicator is also well placed and has indicated a trend reversal recently. With the chart looking good, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 600 levels, keeping the stop loss of 485.



Disclaimer: The author is an analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.