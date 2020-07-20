Stock picks by Vaishali Parekh, Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy ICICI Bank, HDFC

-
ALSO READ
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
-
BUY ICICI BANK | CMP: Rs 353.80 | Target: Rs 370-380 | Stop Loss: Rs 337
The stock has made a good support base near Rs 340 levels and is currently indicating a trend reversal after a short consolidation has made the bias positive. Also the relative strength index (RSI) has shown a trend reversal to signal a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside positional target of Rs 370 - Rs 380 keeping the stop loss near Rs 337.
BUY HDFC LTD | CMP: Rs 1,806 | Target: Rs 1,980- Rs 2020 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,730
The stock has bottomed out and taken support near Rs 1,750 levels and has currently given a positive candle to indicating a trend reversal to make the bias positive. Also the RSI has shown consolidation with trend reversal to signal a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside positional target of Rs 1,980 - Rs 2,020 keeping the stop loss near Rs 1,730.
===========
Disclaimer: The author is analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher. Views are personal.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU