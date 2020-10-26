Stock recommendation by Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy M&M, Motherson Sumi

BUY MOTHERSON SUMI | CMP: Rs 110.45 | Target: Rs 130-135 | Stop Loss: Rs 100

The stock has formed a decent base near 102 levels, almost making a double bottom pattern, and has currently given a spurt to indicate strength. The improved bias suggests for further upside movement in the coming days. The RSI has also indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy and with the chart looking attractive. We suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside target of Rs 130-135, keeping the stop loss near Rs 100 levels.





BUY M&M | CMP: Rs 625.15 | Target: Rs 680 | Stop Loss: Rs 585

The stock has recently corrected, taking support near 590 levels. It has witnessed momentum pick-up to improve the bias with positive bullish candle pattern, hinting at further upside move in the coming days. The RSI indicator also has shown a trend reversal to make the chart look attractive. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 680, keeping the stop loss of Rs 585.

