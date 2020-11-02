Stock suggestions by Vaishali Parekh: Buy Reliance Industries, Tata Motors

-
-
BUY TATA MOTORS | CMP: Rs 132.65 | Target: Rs 145-148 | Stop Loss: Rs 125
The stock has made a decent base near 125 level and has currently improved the bias with momentum pick up. The RSI indicator is also indicating a reversal, making the chart look attractive. With the stock in a rising trend, we anticipate a decent rally in the coming days and suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 145-148 levels, keeping the stop loss of Rs 125.
BUY RELIANCE INDS | CMP: Rs 2,054 | Target: Rs 2,400-2,500 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,800
The stock has recently corrected well and now has shown signs of bottoming out near 2,000 levels. It has also witnessed momentum pick up to improve the bias.
The RSI indicator has flattened to indicate bottoming out pattern and we anticipate further upward move in coming days. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 2,400-2,500, keeping the stop loss of Rs 1,800. ========================= Disclaimer: The author is an analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
