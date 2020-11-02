JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

HDFC Q2 PAT may dip up to 50% YoY, lower loan restructuring seen: Analysts
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Stock suggestions by Vaishali Parekh: Buy Reliance Industries, Tata Motors

The stock of Reliance Industries (RIL) has recently corrected well and now has shown signs of bottoming out near 2,000 levels

Topics
Stock calls | Market technicals | Markets

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

The Tata Motors stock has made a decent base near 125 level and has currently improved the bias with momentum pick up
The Tata Motors stock has made a decent base near 125 level and has currently improved the bias with momentum pick up

BUY TATA MOTORS | CMP: Rs 132.65 | Target: Rs 145-148 | Stop Loss: Rs 125

The stock has made a decent base near 125 level and has currently improved the bias with momentum pick up. The RSI indicator is also indicating a reversal, making the chart look attractive. With the stock in a rising trend, we anticipate a decent rally in the coming days and suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 145-148 levels, keeping the stop loss of Rs 125.

BUY RELIANCE INDS | CMP: Rs 2,054 | Target: Rs 2,400-2,500 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,800

The stock has recently corrected well and now has shown signs of bottoming out near 2,000 levels. It has also witnessed momentum pick up to improve the bias.

The RSI indicator has flattened to indicate bottoming out pattern and we anticipate further upward move in coming days. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 2,400-2,500, keeping the stop loss of Rs 1,800. ========================= Disclaimer: The author is an analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, November 02 2020. 08:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.