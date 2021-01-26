Stocks and futures dip on US fiscal-relief package timing; dollar up

-
ALSO READ
Markets fall for third day amid sell-off in RIL; Sensex falls 500 points
Market rally stalls after 5 days amid declines in Asian indices
Exchanges and depository stocks surge since March lows, shows data
Stimulus hopes, Brexit deal lift benchmarks; Axis Bank rises over 3%
Street signs: Nifty may scale 13,000-mark, PSE trade gains momentum & more
-
Stocks fell along with US futures Tuesday as investors mulled a possible delay in the planned US fiscal- relief package against a backdrop of concern that some markets are overextended. The dollar advanced.
A gauge of Asia-Pacific equities at one point slid the most in about two months, with shares in South Korea and China underperforming. Tencent Holdings’ slump led Hong Kong stocks lower after the internet giant’s market value rose to the cusp of $1 trillion for the first time Monday. The People’s Bank of China unexpectedly withdrew funds from the financial system as an advisor discussed the risk of asset bubbles in local media.
S&P 500 futures slipped as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said an aid package was unlikely before mid-March and a US health official expressed concern about vaccination delays. Nasdaq 100 contracts also pointed lower, with investors awaiting earnings from some of the biggest companies. Elsewhere, Treasuries held an overnight climb and crude oil fluctuated under $53 a barrel. European equity futures were little changed.
ALSO READ: S&P 500 scales new high on upbeat corporate earnings; GE jumps 8%
Global stocks have retreated from a record as investors look for fresh catalysts to push them higher or at least justify current valuations. That could come from a slate of earnings reports due this week. Meanwhile, the possibility that a US fiscal-relief package might be delayed is undercutting a key reason why Treasury yields climbed earlier this year. “If financial markets needed any further confirmation that the U.S. fiscal stimulus was the only game in town, the buy- everything herd received it overnight,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda Asia Pacific Pte., wrote in a note.
Disquiet from Senate Republicans over the size of the planned package “was enough to knock equities off their intraday highs,” send bond yields lower and spur demand for the dollar, he said.
President Joe Biden said he’s open to negotiation on his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief proposal, and is hopeful to bring Republicans behind it, though didn’t rule out pursuing a Democrat-only route. Schumer said earlier Monday he aims to secure passage of the next round of relief by mid-March, just when jobless benefits from the last package will be running out.
On the pandemic front, vaccine coverage won’t reach a point that would stop transmission of the virus in the foreseeable future, the World Health Organization. US infectious-disease chief Anthony Fauci said he’s worried about delays to second doses.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU