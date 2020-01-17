Stocks that Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on: Buy Biocon, Eicher Motors

-
ALSO READ
Weekly stock picks by Religare Broking: Buy Bajaj Finance, Biocon, IGL
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
Nifty view & top picks by Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Colgate Palmolive, Ceat
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
Nifty view and stock recommendation by Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Bajaj Auto
-
BUY BIOCON
CMP: Rs 287.80
TARGET: Rs 320
STOP LOSS: Rs 278
The stock has maintained a strong base near 280 levels which is a good support level and currently has indicated a positive bullish candle pattern to imply strength and has potential to rise further in the coming days. The RSI has shown a trend reversal to signal a buy and with the chart looking attractive, we suggest to buy this stock for an upside target of Rs 320 keeping the stop loss near Rs 278.
BUY EICHER MOTORS
CMP: Rs 21,536.25
TARGET: Rs 23,400
STOP LOSS: Rs 20,300
The stock has bottomed out near 19800 levels which is near to the significant 200DMA moving average and after a short consolidation indicating a strong base has given a decent bounce to imply strength and can continue with the momentum with a positive bias. The RSI has strongly recovered from the oversold zone with a trend reversal and signaled a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 23,400 keeping the stop loss of Rs 20,300.
======================================
Disclaimer: The author may have positions in one or all of the above mentioned stocks. Views expressed are her own.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU