Stocks that Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on: Buy Biocon, Eicher Motors

BUY BIOCON



CMP: Rs 287.80



TARGET: Rs 320



STOP LOSS: Rs 278

The stock has maintained a strong base near 280 levels which is a good support level and currently has indicated a positive bullish candle pattern to imply strength and has potential to rise further in the coming days. The RSI has shown a trend reversal to signal a buy and with the chart looking attractive, we suggest to buy this stock for an upside target of Rs 320 keeping the stop loss near Rs 278.

BUY EICHER MOTORS



CMP: Rs 21,536.25



TARGET: Rs 23,400



STOP LOSS: Rs 20,300

The stock has bottomed out near 19800 levels which is near to the significant 200DMA moving average and after a short consolidation indicating a strong base has given a decent bounce to imply strength and can continue with the momentum with a positive bias. The RSI has strongly recovered from the oversold zone with a trend reversal and signaled a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 23,400 keeping the stop loss of Rs 20,300.



Disclaimer: The author may have positions in one or all of the above mentioned stocks. Views expressed are her own.