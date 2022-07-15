Stocks to watch: ACC, L&T Tech, L&T Infotech, JSPL, Glenmark, Tata Elxsi

today: Indian equity are likely to start trade on a flat note amid somber mood overseas. As of 7:15 AM, the SGX Futures quoted 15,951 levels, up 13-odd points on the Nifty50.



Globally, the US traded mixed on Thursday as investors feared aggressive rate hikes down the road. Dow Jones slipped 0.4 per cent, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.3 per cent, however NASDAQ Composite rose 0.03 per cent. That said, investors will closely track the US retail sales figures for June on Friday, July 15.



Meanwhile, back home, here are some stocks that are likely to see some action in trade on Friday:



Results today: L&T Technology Services, Jindal Steel and Power, Federal Bank, Aditya Birla Money, Deep Diamond India, Den Networks, Integrated Capital Services, Just Dial, Kesoram Industries, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Oberoi Realty, and Opto Circuits (India) will report June quarter 2022 (Q1FY23) on Friday, July 15.



ACC: The cement major reported 60.07 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 227.35 crore in Q2FY23 from 569.45 crore, a year ago. Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose to Rs 4,468.42 crore as against Rs 3,884.94 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were at Rs 4,221.74 crore as compared with Rs 3,175.47 crore earlier. READ MORE



L&T Infotech: The IT company posted 28 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 633.5 crore in Q1FY23 from Rs 496.3 crore, a year ago. Consolidated income from operations increased by 30.6 per cent to Rs 4,522.8 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 3,462.5 crore in the June quarter last year. READ MORE

Dabur India: The FMCG major has added two more brands in FY22 – Meswak and Real Drinks in the Rs 100 crore club, taking the total number of brands to 12 with sales of over Rs 100 crore. The company’s turnover crossed Rs 10,000 crore mark for the first time in FY22. READ MORE

Syngene International: Biocon arm of signed 10-year pact to manufacture drug substance Liberla – a monoclonal antibody used to treat osteoarthritis in dogs, with US-based animal health company Zoetis. A leading animal health company, Zoetis has a pipeline of vaccines, diagnostics, and medicines. READ MORE

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private sector lender completed technical integration with new e-filing portal. The e-portal aims to make tax payment process instant where customers – both individual and corporate can pay direct taxes through the e-pay tax slab on the portal through net banking or branch visit. READ MORE

Glenmark Pharma: The firm’s nitric oxide nasal spray (NONS), which sells under the brand FabiSpray in India, reduces viral load of Sars-CoV-2 in high-risk adult covid-19 patients by 94 per cent within 24 hours and 99 per cent in 48 hours. That apart, the pharma giant has tied up with Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize to manufacture, market, and distribute NONS for covid-19 treatment in India and other Asian . READ MORE

Angel One: The brokerage firm reported 46.5 percent YoY growth in consolidated profit to Rs 181.50 crore Q1FY23, driven by strong topline. Meanwhile, revenue grew 45 percent YoY to Rs 669.8 crore in Q1FY23 on the back of healthy growth in fees or commission income as well as interest income.



Tata Elxsi: The company clocked 63 percent YoY growth in profit to Rs 184.7 crore Q1FY23 due to strong operating profit and topline growth. Revenues from operations, too, grew 30 per cent YoY to Rs 725.9 crore and EBITDA was up 58.8 percent YoY to 238.2 crore in Q1FY23.



Cipla: Cipla’s subsidiary Health inked pacts for acquisition of Endura Mass - a nutritional supplement brand in the weight gain category of Medinnbelle Herbalcare. Endura and all other associated trademarks would be a part of the acquisition.



GTPL Hathway: The company has reported nearly 9 percent YoY decline in consolidated profit to Rs 43.25 crore in Q1. However, revenue surged nearly 5 percent to Rs 630.9 crore in the same period as subscription revenue rose 3 percent YoY to Rs 272.7 crore and broadband revenue was up 24 percent YoY to Rs 113.9 crore.



Long Products: The company posted loss of Rs 331 crore in Q1 as against profit of Rs 331.6 crore from a year ago, due to loss at an operating level on the back of higher raw material cost and finance cost. However, revenue increased by 18.2 percent YoY to Rs 1,994 crore in Q1FY23.



Stocks in F&O ban: Delta Corporation is the only stock banned in the F&O ban period on Friday, July 15.