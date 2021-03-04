Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, Ircon Int'l, Airtel, HDFC, PNB Housing Fin

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 256 points or 1.67 per cent lower at 15,039, indicating a gap-down start for benchmark indices on Thursday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Adani Ports: Gautam Adani-led Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, on Wednesday, said it is acquiring the 31.5 per cent stake of Windy Lakeside Investment in the Gangavaram Port for Rs 1,954 crore. Windy Lakeside Investment is an affiliate of global private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

Ircon International: The Offer for sale (OFS) of Ircon was over-subscribed on the first day of issue by institutional investors. The issue will open for retail investors today. The government is selling up to 16 per cent stake at a floor price of Rs 88 a share in railway PSU Ircon.

Bharti Airtel: The firm has raised $750 million through allotment of 'unsecured senior fixed rate notes' to eligible investors.

Care Ratings: The company announced the appointment of Sachin Gupta as its chief rating officer. Gupta joins the company from bigger rival Crisil, where he was working as senior director.

Bajaj Electricals, Mahindra Logistics: The two companies have signed a logistics optimisation and outsourcing contract worth over Rs 1,000 crore for the next five years.

Indian Bank: CRISIL revised Indian Bank's Tier 1, Tier 2 and Infrastructure Bonds ratings to 'stable' from 'negative'.

HDFC: Mortgage major also cut its interest rate offering on Wednesday, making credit cheaper 0.05 per cent to its customers. The 'best customers' having good credit histories will be now able to get new loans at 6.75 per cent after the cut, irrespective of the home loan amounts, officials said.

IRCTC: The company will operate trips through Golden Chariot from March 14.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company will commission 3rd Scorpene Submarine Karanj on March 10 and has commenced the sea trials of first ship Visakhapatnam of Project P-15B, which is due for delivery later this year.

PNB Housing Finance: India Ratings has revised the outlook on the company’s NCDs to 'Negative' from 'Stable', while affirming the rating as AA.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corp: Promoter Nowrosjee Wadia And Sons sold 3.61 lakh shares or 0.52 per cent stake at Rs 1,186.30 per share.

Indian Oil: The company plans to monetise its hydrogen-producing facilities to raise about Rs 10,000 crore, according to a media report.

GE Shipping: Great Eastern Shipping said it has bought a secondhand Supramax Bulk Carrier of about 56,103 dwt. The 2013 Japanese built vessel is expected to join the company's fleet in Q1 FY22

VST Tillers: VST Tillers Tractors has entered into a share purchase agreement for investment in Series A Preferred Stock of Zimeno Inc. The investee company is in the development of Electric Autonomous Tractor.