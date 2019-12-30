Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, Snowman Logistics, Prince Pipes, RCap, banks

At 08:44 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 12 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 12,329, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a list of top stocks that may remain in focus in today's session -

Prince Pipes: Prince Pipes and Fittings, whose IPO was opened for subscription between December 18 and December 21, is slated to list its shares on the stock exchanges on Monday(December 30).

PI Industries: PI Industries Friday announced completion of its acquisition of Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals (Isagro Asia) from Isagro Spa and its affiliates.

Adani Ports: Adani Logistics, a subsidiary of Adani Ports and SEZ, announced on Friday it had signed an agreement to acquire a 40.25 per cent stake in Snowman Logistics from Gateway Distriparks for Rs 296 crore.

Reliance Capital: Reliance Capital on Sunday said the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has cancelled pledge enforcement of Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd's (RGICL) shares by Credit Suisse and Nippon India MF.

Banks: The gross non-performing asset ratio of banks may increase to 9.9 per cent by September 2020 from 9.3 per cent in September 2019, according to an RBI report. The gross NPA ratio of banks stood at 9.3 per cent in March 2019.

Bharti Airtel: The telcom major has increased its minimum recharge validity plan of Rs 23 to Rs 45, a 95 per cent increase.