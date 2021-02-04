Stocks to watch: Airtel, Future Retail, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Jubilant Food

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 33 points higher at 14,861 around 8.20 am, indicating a positive start for the Indian indices.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 854 crore in the third quarter of December FY21, after six straight quarters of losses. It also reported the highest-ever consolidated quarterly revenue of Rs 26,518 crore, up 24.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The company's board also approved fundraising plans of up to Rs 7,500 crore.

Future Group stocks: Sebi barred Kishore Biyani and certain other promoters of from the securities market for one year for indulging in insider trading in the shares of the company.

Q3 earnings: SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Power, HPCL, NTPC, Tata Power, Godrej Properties and Zee Entertainment are among 105 firms set to post their December quarter numbers today.

Most analysts expect SBI's profit after tax to decline anywhere between 15 per cent and 58 per cent on a yearly basis during the quarter under review while they expect the PSU lender's loan book to grow by 7 per cent yearly and around 3 per cent quarterly. READ MORE

For Hero MotoCorp, analysts are expecting the two-wheeler major to report an over 35 per cent YoY growth in revenues while net profit is seen rising around 11 per cent, led by increase in volumes and average selling prices. On the other hand, gross margins may decline on input cost pressure, they said. READ MORE

The firm has set up a separate vertical to drive its new business of Harley-Davidson products and merchandise distribution in the country.

Jubilant Foodworks: Prakash Chandra Bisht has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of Jubilant FoodWorks w.e.f. February 15, 2021.

PVR: Berry Creek Investment and Gray Birch Investment on Wednesday sold more than 19 lakh shares of the multiplex chain operator that are worth over Rs 293 crore through open market transactions. In a separate transaction, 10 lakh shares of PVR were picked up by Societe Generale-ODI.

City Union Bank: The company reported an 11 per cent YoY drop in net profit to Rs 169.9 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The lender said its operating profit has grown 19 per cent YoY and extra provisions for Covid resulted in a dip in profit after tax.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The firm reported a net loss of Rs 279 crore in Q3FY21, mainly due to higher provisioning. The lender said there was a loss of Rs 279 crore in the quarter on account of accelerated credit provisioning.

HCL Tech: The company has formed a global strategic alliance with Alteryx, Inc to help companies with analytics automation and digital transformation priorities.

HUL: The company announced its foray into the machine dishwash segment with the launch of VIM Matic. The company is looking to tap the opportunity emerged into the segment, which has witnessed 250 per cent increase in dishwasher sales during the lockdown.

V-Guard: Industries consolidate net profit grew 77 per cent YoY to Rs 78.24 crore in Q3FY21 from Rs 44.24 crore in Q3FY20.

Tech Mahindra: The firm sees a growth in the headcount going forward and expects 5,000 freshers to join its workforce by June this year.

Shriram City Union Finance: The firm is aiming a disbursement of over Rs 6,000 crore in the fourth quarter, a top company official said.

Hindustan Copper: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 108.19 crore for the quarter ended December 2020 against a net loss Rs 95.61 crore in the year-ago period.

RIL: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL) has sourced the world's first consignment of 'carbon-neutral oil' from the US as it looks to become a net zero-carbon company by 2035.

Apollo Tyres: The company posted over two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 444 crore for the third quarter ended December on the back of robust sales across domestic and international