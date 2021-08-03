Stocks to watch: Airtel, RBL Bank, Tata Motors, VA Tech Wabag, Dabur, NCC

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 29 points lower at 15,882, indicating a weak start for benchmark indices on Tuesday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to remain on investors' radar:

Results Today: Some 70 companies are looking to release their quarterly earnings, including Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, Barbeque Nation, Dabur, Inox Leisure and Tata Consumer Products.

Analysts, on average, expect Airtel's consolidated net profit to halve in Q1 sequentially to Rs 318 crore while its revenue may remain largely flat at Rs 26,120 crore. READ PREVIEW HERE

PNB: Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported over three-fold jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 1,023.46 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to fall in operating expenses and good recovery. The total income during Q1FY22 however declined to Rs 22,515 crore from Rs 24,292.80 crore in Q1FY21.

RBL Bank: The lender reported a loss of Rs 459.47 crore for the June quarter as against a profit of Rs 141 crore in the year-ago period as the money set aside for future loan setbacks shot up by nearly three-times. The overall provisions rose to Rs 1,425 crore from Rs 500 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Motors: The company said it has increased prices of its passenger vehicles by 0.8 per cent with effect from August 3. The company noted that it would offer protection from the price increase to vehicles that will be retailed on or before August 31.

Tejas Networks: Tata Sons arm Panatone Finvest picked up an 8 per cent stake in domestic telecom equipment maker Tejas Networks for over Rs 193 crore through an open market transaction.

Balaji Amines: The company reported a consolidated profit at Rs 97.39 crore in Q1FY22 as against Rs 31.58 crore in Q1FY21, while its revenue jumped to Rs 450.68 crore from Rs 222.91 crore YoY.

IRCTC, BHEL: According to a Business Standard report, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) are planning to form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to run passenger trains on routes for which IRCTC has put in bids. READ MORE

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers: The company reported a more than two-fold jump in net profit for the quarter ending June at Rs 24.32 crore compared to the same period of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations during the quarter under review increased 29.70 per cent to Rs 687.19 crore compared to Rs 529.79 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

NMDC: State-owned NMDC said its iron ore production rose by 3.6 per cent to 11.96 million tonne (MT) during the April-July period of the ongoing financial year. The company had produced 8.80 MT of iron ore during the corresponding period of 2020-21, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

Ajmera Realty & Infra: The company reported five-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 10.26 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Its net profit stood at Rs 2.10 crore in the year-ago period. Total income of the Mumbai-based company rose to Rs 135.27 crore in the quarter from Rs 40.16 crore in the year-ago period.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 48 crore for June quarter 2021-22 mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 262.88 crore for the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

NCC: The company has received four new orders totalling to Rs 1,679 crore in July. Out of the total orders, one order valuing Rs 732 crore pertains to Building Division and two orders valuing Rs 730 crore pertain to Water & Environment Division and one order valuing Rs 217 crore pertains to Electrical Division. These orders were received from state government agencies.

VA Tech Wabag: The company has secured an engineering and procurement order worth $165 million (about Rs 1,230 crore) from Amur Gas Chemical Complex LLC., in Russia.

Computer Age Management Services: CAMS has appointed Anuj Kumar as the Managing Director for a period of 5 years effective August 1 and SR Ram Charan as the Chief Financial Officer.

Shree Renuka Sugars: The company will raise up to Rs 1,500 crore via qualified institutional placement.

Minda Industries: The company board approved launch of QIP issue on Monday. The floor price of Rs 734.84 per equity share is at a discount of 2.50 per cent to Monday’s closing price.