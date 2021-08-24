Stocks to watch: Aptus Value, Chemplast, Maruti, Eicher Motors, Canara Bank

Nifty futures on the SGX were trading 94 points higher at 16,589 around 8.30 am, indicating a firm start for the benchmark indices on Tuesday.



Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

New listing: Two new companies -- Aptus Value Housing Finance and Chemplast Sanmar -- are eyeing market debuts today. However, market fatigue and investors' distance from broader may result in a tepid listing, believe analysts.

Maruti Suzuki: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 200 crore on the company for anti-competitive practices related to how it forced dealers to discount cars.

Indian Hotels: The Board of Directors of Indian Hotels has approved to raise Rs 3,000 crore by way of Rights Issue.

Bharti Airtel: Media reports suggest the Supreme Court could hear a fresh plea by telecom major Bharti Airtel against payment of defunct telecom company Videocon Telecommunications Ltd's adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

Eicher Motors: The Board of decided to unanimously reappoint Siddhartha Lal as managing director (MD) with a revised remuneration package.

NMDC: State-owned iron-ore major is aiming at commissioning its steel plant in Chhattisgarh by early Q4 (January-March 2022) and the company has started the filing process with stock exchanges and SEBI for its demerger, an official said on Monday.

Vedanta: Billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta has made a natural gas discovery in a block in Gujarat that it had won in the open acreage licensing policy (OALP) round. The block was awarded to the company in October 2018 and is one of the 41 areas awarded to it in OALP-I round of bidding.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The lender has set off accumulated losses of over Rs 3,577 crore against the share premium account of the bank. The bank had obtained approval of shareholders in its AGM in July to set off the accumulated losses from the share premium account.

Balrampur Chini: The sugar firm on Monday bought back 6.76 lakh shares from eligible shareholders for an amount of about Rs 24.10 crore. The company purchased back the shares at an average price of Rs 356.34 per share, according to a regulatory filing.

Canara Bank: State-owned closed its QIP, garnering a total of Rs 2,500 crore equity capital in the issue. Last week, the bank had launched the qualified institutions placement (QIP), setting the floor price at Rs 155.58 per equity share.

Nandan Denim: Brickworks Ratings India has revised the outlook of the rating of long-term facilities of the company.

Atul Auto: CRISIL, has assigned CRISIL A-/ Stable (Downgraded from CRISIL A/ Stable) to long-term bank facilities and CRISIL A2+ (Downgraded from CRISIL Al) to short-term bank facilities of the company.

JSW Steel: ICRA upgraded the rating of long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures to ICRA AA with stable outlook.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 27.50 lakh for various rule violations.

Paisalo Digital: Board to meet on August 31 to consider raising funds via issue of unsecured NCDs through private placement basis.

Adani Green Energy: Board to meet on August 26 to consider raising funds via issue of securities including any senior secured or unsecured, senior or subordinated NCDs or any other permissible debt securities or by way of external commercial borrowings.