Stocks to watch: Asian Paints, BoB, IT stocks, IOC, HPCL, BPCL, Info Edge

At 08:52 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 42.50 points or 0.41 per cent higher at 10,347.50, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Earnings today: A total of 78 companies, including Asian Paints, Bank of Baroda, and Berger Paints, are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today.

RIL: Reliance Industries will hold its first virtual annual general meeting of shareholders on July 15 amid restrictions on public gatherings due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

IT stocks: Tech stocks are expected to trade actively as the US President Donald Trump suspended the entry into the United States of certain foreign workers on Monday, a move the White House said would help the coronavirus-battered economy, but which business groups strongly oppose.

Info Edge (India): Info Edge (India) on Monday posted over 63 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 119 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 325.2 crore in the year-ago period, Info Edge (India) Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

State-run companies such as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Oil India Limited (OIL), GAIL (India) Limited, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID) and NTPC are expected to remain in focus as Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of these entities to Negative from Stable. Fitch has also revised the Outlook on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to Negative from Stable, and affirmed the Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'.

Sudarshan Chemical: The company reported 5.77% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.31 crore on 3.77 per cent rise in total income.