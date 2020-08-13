Stocks to watch: Aurobindo Pharma, Indiabulls Group counters, Hero Moto

At 08:42 AM, Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange were trading 22.75 points or 0.2 per cent higher at 11,337.50, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma company on Wednesday reported an 8.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its revenue from operations at Rs 5,924.8 crore. Net profit rose 22.8 per cent to Rs 780.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2020.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp is scheduled to announce its June quarter results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 (Q1FY21) on Thursday. Analysts expect the company's Q1 net profit to tumble anywhere in the range of 72-94 per cent on a year-on-year basis (YoY), led by massive decline in overall volumes. READ MORE

Indiabulls Group stocks: Sameer Gehlaut has stepped down as executive chairman of Indiabulls Housing Finance with immediate effect. SS Mundra, former deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India and an independent director on the board, will be a non-executive chairman, the company said on Wednesday.

Earnings today: Besides Hero Moto, 177 other companies including Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, and BPCL are scheduled to announce their June quarter results.



Tata Power: Tata Power’s consolidated profit before tax (PBT) and exceptional items for the June quarter dipped 31 per cent Rs 480 crore. Net profit rose by 10 per cent to Rs 268 crore for quarter ended June on the back of reduced expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 243 crore during the same period a year ago, Tata Power said in a BSE filing.



Ashok Leyland: Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 388.82 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The commercial vehicle maker had posted a net profit of Rs 274.96 crore for the April-June 2019 quarter.





Britannia Industries: The company's board is scheduled to meet on Monday, August 17 to consider the proposal of borrowing of funds through issuance of Commercial Paper.

Thermax Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 15.27 crore for the quarter ended June 30. It had posted a Rs 62.76 crore net profit during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Thermax Ltd said in a BSE filing.

NCC: The comoany's net profit declined 79.01 per cent to Rs 15.68 crore for the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 74.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Aster DM Healthcare reported net loss of Rs 82.93 crore for the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

Brigade Enterprises: With sales and operations hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, Bengaluru-based real estate company Brigade Enterprises registered a pre-tax loss of Rs 85.8 crore in Q1FY21. It had posted a PBT of Rs 73.34 crore in the corresponding period of the last year.

Graphite India: The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 80 crore in the June quarter compared to a pre-tax profit of Rs 333 crore in the same period last year on the back of lower volumes and realisation.

Phoenix Mills: Phoenix Mills, one of the biggest mall developers in the country, is looking to float a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of the company’s shares to raise funds soon, said sources in the know. This will be the first QIP by any real estate developer after Godrej Properties came out with one in June last year and raised Rs 2,100 crore.

Strides Pharma: The Board of Sequent Scientific at its meeting held on Wednesday has approved the sale of 33,12,500 shares of Strides Pharma Science, held by the company to the existing Promoter Group of the company.