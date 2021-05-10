Stocks to watch: Avenue Supermarts, Bandhan Bank, Hero Moto, UltraTech

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 130 points higher at 14,998, indicating a gap-up start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Earnings Today: Twenty-two firms are slated to post their March quarter numbers today such as Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals, Venky's, JMC Projects and Zydus Wellness

Avenue Supermarts: The firm on Saturday reported an increase of 52.56 per cent YoY in its consolidated net profit to Rs 413.87 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

UltraTech Cement: The company reported a 45.2 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,774.13 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021 on account of reversal of deferred tax liabilities.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker said it has extended the shutdown at its manufacturing facilities across India, global parts centre and R&D facility in Jaipur till May 16. This is the third extension of the shutdown by

Maruti Suzuki: The automaker has extended the maintenance shutdown till May 16, keeping in view the current pandemic situation.

Tata Power: The company Board will consider issuing NCDs, bonds and other debt securities on a private placement basis on May 12.

Amara Raja Batteries: The company has resumed operations at its plants at Nunegundlapalli and Karkambadi in Chittoor district with effect from May 8, after High Court of Andhra Pradesh granted an interim suspension of the orders passed by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), Amara Raja Batteries said in a statement.

Ajanta Pharma: The company has lined up a capex plan of Rs 250 crore for the current fiscal as it looks to expand its corporate office and production facilities, a top company official said.

Ahluwalia Contracts: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has initiated insolvency proceedings against construction firm Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd for defaulting on payments to an operational creditor.

IDFC First Bank: The company reported a 78 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 128 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021 as against a profit of Rs 72 crore during the corresponding January-March quarter a year ago.

DCB Bank: The private sector lender reported a 13 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 78 crore for the January-March quarter compared to that of Rs 69 crore in the year-ago quarter.

CSB Bank: Kerala-based CSB Bank on Saturday posted a net profit of Rs 42.89 crore for the March 2021 quarter as against a loss of Rs 59.68 crore in the year-ago period, largely helped by a write-back of standard asset provisioning and improvement in core income.

Bandhan Bank: The bank reported an 80 per cent YoY dip in its March quarter net profit at Rs 103 crore, as it wrote off a huge portfolio of loans in the flagship microlending business by recognising stress upfront. The bank's post-tax profit for FY21 also reduced by 27.1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,205 crore as a result of the hit to the business in the last quarter.

Reliance Capital: The company reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 1,649 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 2,179 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal.

Reliance Home Finance: The firm reported widening of its net loss to Rs 444.62 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31 from Rs 238.37 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

IndiGo: The board decided that the company should continue to explore all options to increase its liquidity, including by way of a QIP.

Cholamandalam: Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company on Friday reported a 470 per cent YoY jump in its net income to Rs 243 crore for the March 2021 quarter. The company had logged a net profit of Rs 42.66 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Adani Transmission: Moody's Investors Service affirmed an investment grade rating of Baa3 with negative outlook on senior secured bonds of Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL). According to Moody's global rating scale, obligations rated Baa are subject to moderate credit risk. They are considered medium-grade and as such may possess speculative characteristics.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: The company reported an increase of 89.14 per cent YoY in its consolidated net profit to Rs 123.62 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 65.36 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

HPCL: The company has issued unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative, taxable debentures of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 1,950 crore on a private placement basis to fund capital expenditure. The coupon rate has been fixed at 6.63 per cent per annum.

Jubilant Pharmova: Its subsidiary Jubilant Pharma received a favourable and unanimous judgment from the United States Court of Appeals summarily affirming Jubilant's earlier favourable rulings from the US Patent Office (PTAB) and the US International Trade Commission (ITC). These two rulings by the Appellate Court deny the appeals filed by Bracco Diagnostics, Inc.

Everest Industries: The company appointed Pramod Nair as Chief Financial Officer, who has 14 years of rich experience in managing finance primarily in FMCG companies.