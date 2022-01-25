Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Airtel, SBI Cards, Voda Idea, IEX, Burger King

The key benchmark indices are likely to gap-down once again despite a sharp pullback in the US on Monday, as Asian and the US futures cues remain bearish ahead of the crucial US Federal Reserve meeting outcome on Wednesday night. The major in Asia, the likes of Nikkei, Kospi and Taiwan, were down 1-2 per cent.

As of 07:55 AM, the SGX Nifty February futures quoted at 16,987, indicating a likely gap-down of 170-odd points on the Nifty 50 benchmark.

Meanwhile, here are the top for trade on Tuesday.

Earnings Watch: Allsec Technologies, APL Apollo Tubes, Astec Lifesciences, Brightcom Group, Can Fin Homes, CarTrade, Cipla, Cosmo Films, Emkay Global, Federal Bank, Finolex Industries, Indiabulls Real Estate, ICRA, Macrotech Developers, Maruti Suzuki, Max India, Next Mediaworks, Pidilite Industries, Raymond, RPG Life Sciences, Snowman Logistics, SRF, Star Cement, Swaraj Engines, Torrent Pharma, United Spirits and Uttam Galva Steels are some of the companies to announce December quarter results today.

SBI Cards: The company reported a strong 84 per cent increase Q3FY22 net profit at Rs 386 crore as against Rs 210 crore in Q3FY21. The interest income rose by 9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,273 crore and fee income was up 31 per cent at Rs 1,616 crore, resulting in revenue rising by 24 per cent to Rs 3,140 crore. READ MORE



Zomato: Amid the sharp decline in market valuation for th stock, Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO of wrote to employees, that the fall in market was due to the global sell-off in growth tech stocks. "This is the thing about stock market and public companies - valuations can swing massively without any change in the fundamentals of the business depending on macro-economic factors like inflation, interest rates etc...," READ MORE



The private sector lender’s net profit soared 224 per cent YoY to Rs 3,614 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021 on improvement in net interest margin (NIM) and other income. Net interest income (NII) rose by 17 per cent YoY to Rs 8,653 crore. READ MORE The telecom major’s board is scheduled to meet on Friday to evaluate a fund raising proposal. The fundraising plan comes ahead of the proposed 5G spectrum auction and is the second such exercise in three months.

Vodafone Idea: The company’s CEO Ravinder Takkar on Monday said the telecom company could raise tariffs this year. He said another tariff hike is possible in 2022 but would depend on how well the market absorbs the recent increase. All the three private telcos — Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi — hiked their prepaid tariff plans by around 20 per cent in November last year. READ MORE



Shriram Transport Finance Company: The company posted a 6 per cent YoY decline in net profit for the quarter ended December 2021 at Rs 681 crore from Rs 728 crore during the same period of the preceding financial year. The company's revenue, however, was up 6 per cent YoY at Rs 4,661 crore. READ MORE



of India: Marking its aggressive foray into e-mobility space, the Murugappa group company has decided to come up with a 100 per cent subsidiary to focus on clean mobility and is planning to infuse around Rs 350 crore into the newly-formed arm through a combination of equity, preference and debt instruments. The new subsidiary will also acquire a 70 per cent stake in Cellestial E-Mobility, a Hyderabad-based start-up engaged in the design and manufacture of E-tractors. READ MORE



Indiamart Inermesh: The company informed BSE that it participated Series B investment round of SimplyVyapar Apps, thus investing Rs 61.55 crore via mix of a primary and secondary share purchase. Earlier, the company had acquired 26 per cent stake in the company by way of investing Rs 31.20 crore in September 2019.

Hero MotoCorp: The company’s board has approved an investment of Rs 700 crore in its subsidiary Hero FincCorp.

Zensar Technologies: The company reported a 33.6 per cent YoY decline in Q3 net for the quarter ended December 2021 at Rs 92.40 crore when compared with Rs 139.20 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. However, total income was up 20 per cent YoY at Rs 1,126.60 crore from Rs 939.20 crore.

(IEX): The company’s Q3FY22 net surged 33 per cent to Rs 79.91 crore from Rs 60.08 crore in Q3FY21. Total income was also up 32.3 per cent YoY to Rs 126.68 crore.

Burger King: The company narrowed its Q3 losses to Rs 15.16 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 as against a net loss of Rs 29.03 crore in a year ago period. Total income grew 61 per cent YoY to Rs 283.08 crore from Rs 175.87 crore.

The Ramco Cements: The company posted a sharp 59 per cent YoY decline in Q3 net for the quarter ended December 2021 when compared with Rs 201.35 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income, however, was up 15.6 per cent YoY at Rs 1,555.88 crore.

Stocks in F&O ban: Escorts and National Aluminium are the only stocks in the F&O ban period on Tuesday.