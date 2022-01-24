Fresh tariff hike likely in 2022, lot depends on market: Vodafone Idea CEO

(Vi) chief executive officer Ravinder Takkar has said another round of is possible in 2022.

All the three private telecom took around 20 per cent increase in prepaid tariff plans last November. While this has led to an increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) for the telecom companies, it also impacted recharges and has resulted in consolidation of SIM cards especially for Vi.

Takkar said is also possible in 2022 but that would depend on how well the market has absorbed the recent increase.

“It's possible that there could be another price hike in 2022. Certainly at some point, a price hike will take place. This last one that took place was almost two years later, which I believe is a bit too long. So we certainly would expect less than two years. But in 2022, we will have to wait and see how quickly these prices get embedded, probably potentially it (tariff hike) could be in 2023 as well,” Takkar said in a post result conference call on Monday.

(Vi) loss widened 59.5 per cent to Rs 7230 crore in Q3 FY 2022 on a year on year basis. While revenue fell on a year on year basis, there was an improvement in both revenue and average revenue per user on a sequential basis. Takkar said the effect of price hike will flow in the fourth quarter as well.

On a sequential basis the company fared better registering 3.3 per cent increase in revenue. Average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter rose 5.2 per cent to Rs 115 on a sequential basis. The company however lost 5.8 million customers during this period. However its 4G user base increased and the company will focus its investments to increase its coverage and close the gap with rivals.

On the question of fundraising, he said that there is renewed interest among investors especially after the company opted to convert interest on deferred liabilities into equity for the government. “We target to conclude (fund raising) exercise in this fiscal,” he reiterated.

Chief financial officer Akshaya Moondra said the company expects to save around Rs 1,600 crore annually by not opting to pay the interest and will use the proceeds for network expansion. Also government has initiated the process of releasing around Rs 17,000 crore of bank guarantees following the telecom reforms package and the company hopes to avail of new fund and non fund based facilities from banks in lieu of them.