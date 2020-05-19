Stocks to watch: Bajaj Fin, Bharti Airtel, Torrent Power, Vedanta, Sanofi

At 08:17 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 159.80 points or 1.81 per cent higher at 8,987.25, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at some of the stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

Earnings today: Around 18 companies, including names such as Bajaj Finance, Apollo Tyres, Embassy Office Parks REIT, L&T Infotech, Sanofi, and Tata Power, are scheduled to release their March quarter results later in the day.

Bharti Airtel: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 5,237 crore for the January-March quarter of 2019-20 fiscal mainly on account of provisions for statutory dues. The company had posted a profit of Rs 107.2 crore in the same period a year ago. READ MORE

Vedanta: The board of directors of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta met today to consider delisting proposal of the company.

The board approved the same at the meeting.

RIL: Reliance Industries (RIL) said on Monday that its core business was hit significantly by demand-related challenges, both in India and overseas. The company listed Covid-19 as an ‘internal risk’ in its letter of offer for the proposed rights issue.

Torrent Power: The company has registered a consolidated loss before tax (LBT) of Rs 693.06 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 as against a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 220.41 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's consolidated total income also grew marginally by 1.89 per cent to stand at Rs 3020.84 crore in Q4 of FY'20 as against Rs 2964.65 crore in Q4 of FY'19.

Deepak Nitrite: The company, in its exchange filing, informed that its subsidiary, Deepak Phenolics has resumed manufacturing operations at its Dahej facility.

Future Supply: CARE Ratings has downgraded the NCDs, long-term, and short-term facilities of the company by one notch mainly due to continued weakness in business and financial risk profile of largest customer of the Company on account of extended lockdown situation due to Covid‐19.