Stocks to watch: Bandhan Bank, Sobha, Lupin, Maruti Suzuki, CEAT, Wendt

Indian equity are poised for a strong start on Thursday going by the Nifty futures of SGX that traded 85 points higher at 14,265, around 8.15 am.



Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Bandhan Bank: The private lender said its loans and advances grew by 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 80,255 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal.

Limited: The company said good demand across all product categories aids better sales numbers in Q3FY21 as compared to the previous year. Total sales value up 22.2 per cent to Rs 887.6 crore from Rs 726.1 crore.

PNC Infratech: CN Infrabuild on Wednesday sold shares of PNC Infratech worth over Rs 276 crore through an open market transaction. On the BSE, the entity sold 1.57 crore shares of PNC Infratech at an average price of Rs 175 apiece.

The total deal value stood at Rs 276.39 crore.

Lupin: Lupin said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic version of sulfamethoxazole and trimethoprim oral suspension used to treat bacterial infections.

Telecom stocks: Stocks of telecom companies are likely to be in focus after the government said it will auction wireless spectrum in seven bands on 1 March, offering 2,251.25 megahertz worth Rs 3.92 trillion.

Multiplex stocks: Shares of PVR and Inox Leisure could react to the latest development wherein the Centre has asked the Tamil Nadu government to revoke its order allowing 100 per cent seating in cinemas from the current 50 per cent capacity.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki's total production in December 2020 increased 33.78 per cent to 1,55,127 units. The company had produced a total 1,15,949 units in the same month of 2019.

Wendt: Promoters of Wendt to sell up to 4.74 per cent stake in the company via offer for sale on January 7-8. The floor price is set at Rs 2,200 per share.

Dixon Technologies: The company has entered into an agreement with boAt for manufacturing of Twin wireless speakers. Dixon will be manufacturing the said products from its manufacturing facility located at Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Take Solutions: CARE revised the credit rating of the company to BB+ with negative outlook, from BBB with negative outlook.

IIFL Finance: CARE Ratings has reaffirmed its AA/Negative rating to the NCDs, subordinated debt and long-term bank facilities of the company. Further the rating agency has reaffirmed its AA/Negative rating to the NCDs of IIFL Home Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

CEAT: CARE Ratings has reaffirmed its AA/Stable rating to the long-term bank facilities worth Rs 800 crore and A1+ rating to the short-term bank facilities worth Rs 1,150 crore. The rating agency has also reaffirmed A1+ rating to the company’s Commercial Paper worth Rs 350 crore.

Ramco Systems: The company will implement its Aviation M&E MRO Suite v5.8 for America's Construction Helicopters Inc. (CHI Aviation), part of Heligroup Inc. and its four operating and three asset-holding entities in the US.

Realty stocks: The Maharashtra government yesterday approved the proposal to cut the premium on real estate projects by half till December 31, 2021.