Stocks to watch: Banks, NBFCs, Bharti Airtel, CG Power, RIL, SREI Infra

At 08:42 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 124 points, or 0.97 per cent higher at 12,978.20, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus today.

Banks, NBFCs are expected to remain in focus today as the Reserve Bank of India’s internal working group (IWG) reviewing corporate structure of private sector banks has suggested sweeping changes in bank ownership in its report released on Friday, including allowing large corporate and industrial houses to own banks by amending the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. READ MORE

Telecom stocks: Telecom tariff hike is needed as the current rates are "unsustainable" and market conditions will be seen before a call is taken, telecom czar and chairman of Bharti Airtel Sunil Mittal has said.

Bharti Airtel on Friday said it will acquire 5.2 per cent stake in solar power company Avaada MHBuldhana for Rs 4.55 crore in an all-cash deal. It is a subsidiary of Avaada Energy Private Limited (AEPL).

Pfizer: Britain could give regulatory approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine this week, even before the United States authorises it, the Telegraph site reported on Sunday.

CG Power: Lenders to CG Power and Industrial Solutions have agreed to a one-time loan restructuring to pave way for the Chennai-based Murugappa Group taking over the scam-hit equipment maker. CG Power had total debt of Rs 2,161 crore, out of which a consortium of 14 banks have taken a haircut of Rs 1,100 crore and restructured the remaining.



Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Friday announced Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for permanent employees across its offices and factories. This is the second time the company announced VRS in the past two years.

SREI Infra: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is conducting a special audit of Kolkata-based lender Srei Infrastructure Finance and its subsidiary, Srei Equipment Finance. In a notification to the exchanges, the lender said, RBI has appointed an auditor to conduct a special audit in exercise of its powers under Section 45 MA (3) of the RBI Act, 1934.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam: According to reports, the government is planning to sell up to 10 per cent stake in defence PSU Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI) in the current fiscal ending March, an official said.

RIL, Future Group stocks: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday cleared Reliance Industries' (RIL) bid to buy Future group's retail, wholesale and logistics assets even as etailer Amazon sought to block the transaction, alleging contractual violations by the latter.

IRCTC: It has appointed Crawford Bayley & Co., as Legal Advisor for disinvestment of paid up equity capital of IRCTC through Offer For Sale (OFS).

IIFL Securities: The Board of IIFL Securities at its meeting held on 20 November 2020 has approved buyback of company's shares at a price not exceeding Rs 54 per share for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 90 crore.

Infosys: Infosys and ATP announced the renewal of their highly successful partnership for a further three years.

South Indian Bank to hold 6.67 per cent shareholding in IBBIC through acquisition of 50,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each.

JSPL: The company recorded a 13% growth (Y-o-Y) in Standalone Steel Production with 585,000 metric tons in October 2020 as compared to 518,000 metric tons in the previous year during the same period.