Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, GMR Infra, Adani Green, Alembic Pharma, SBI

At 08:35 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 125.50 points ir 1 per cent higher at 12,194, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Bharti Airtel has begun marketing its $2-billion (Rs 14,350 crore) equity issuance to institutional investors on Wednesday to pay the AGR (adjusted gross revenues) dues to the central government within the January 23 deadline set by the Supreme Court

Alembic Pharma: Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said its joint venture firm Aleor Dermaceuticals has successfully completed the inspection of Karakhadi facility in Gujarat by the US health regulator. Aleor Dermaceuticals is a 60:40 Joint Venture (JV) between Alembic Pharmaceuticals and Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies, the company said in a BSE filing.

SBI, Sunteck Realty: State Bank of India (SBI) will provide a guarantee of project completion to homebuyers with the objective of pushing up demand for residential units. The scheme also aims to complete housing projects that are stalled. SBI has signed an agreement with Sunteck Realty for three existing projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

GMR Infra: GMR Infra has raised Rs 2,000 crore debt through non-convertible debentures from Tata Sons and Singaporean wealth fund GIC to retire earlier loans.

Adani Green: The company on Wednesday released provisional operational update of the for the Q3 and 9 months of the Financial Year 2019-20. Grid availability at 98 per cent for 9M FY20, and 97.9 per cent for Q3 FY20; Grid availability lower at Wardha Solar (40MW Nalwar & 10 MW Kallur), PSEPL (40 MW Karnataka) & PDPL (50MW Ghani).





JSW Energy: The company said CARE Ratings has assigned the rating of 'CARE AA-/Credit Watch with Negative implications' for the company's Rs.300 crore non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue.

Vedanta: The company said its board has approved offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 20,000 nos. Secured, Rated, Non-Cumulative, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10,00,000/- each aggregating up to Rs 2,000 Crores in one or more tranches.