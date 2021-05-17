Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, L&T, Cipla, Geojit Financial, Hero MotoCorp

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 50 points higher at 14,760 around 8.30 am, indicating a firm start for benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks to track today:

Earnings Today: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Colgate-Palmolive and Orient Cement are among 24 companies that are slated to post their March quarter results today.

is expected to post a strong operating print and moderation in average revenue per user (ARPU) with interconnect usage charge (IUC) going to zero. READ MORE

L&T: Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 11.3 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,820.16 crore for March quarter 2020-21 on the back of higher revenue from operations.

Route Mobile: The company's said its subsisiary Route Mobile (UK) has appointed John Owen as the chief executive officer (CEO) of its Europe and Americas operations.

Hester Biosciences: The company on Sunday said it has tied up with the Gujarat government to explore the production of the Covid-19 vaccine through technology transfer from Bharat Biotech. The Ahmedabad-based firm said it has already initiated discussions with Bharat Biotech in this regard.

Geojit Financial Services: Reflecting the buoyancy in the markets, brokerage has nearly doubled its net profit at Rs 36.8 crore for the quarter to March, up 95 per cent from Rs 18.8 crore a year ago, when the market was ravaged by the pandemic last year.

PNB: Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday said it has raised Rs 1,800 crore by selling 53 crore shares on a private placement basis to investors like LIC and Societe Generale. Eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers were given the share at an issue price of Rs 33.75 per unit aggregating to Rs 1,799.99 crore, PNB said.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker on Friday said it will resume partial operations at its three plants at Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and Haridwar in Uttarakhand from May 17.

Quick Heal: Security software provider Quick Heal Technologies said its consolidated net profit grew manifold to Rs 39.7 crore in the March 2021 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 7.9 crore in the year-ago period, Quick Heal said in a regulatory filing.

Trident: Textiles and paper maker reported a 90.51 per cent YoY jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 76.45 crore for the first quarter ended March 2021. The company is also planning to raise up to Rs 1,100 crore from the market by issuing NCDs and equity shares in tranches.

Max Speciality Films: The company said it will invest Rs 50 crore to expand its capacity. MSFL, which manufactures specialty packaging films, will be investing into a new CPP Line which will have a capacity of 7.2 KTPA (Kilo Tonnes Per Annum), said a statement.

Cholamandalam Financial: The company has reported a standalone profit of Rs 31.97 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 as against a standalone profit of Rs 25.36 crore during the corresponding quarter last.

Tata Steel BSL: The company said its board has re-appointed Rajeev Singhal as managing director (MD) of the company for a one-year term. In a BSE filing, the company also informed about the re-appointment of Sanjib Nanda as the chief financial officer (CFO).

Wipro: IT company Wipro has appointed Zurich Insurance Group CEO for Asia Pacific Tulsi Naidu as an independent director on its board for five years, effective July 1, 2021, the company said.

Bata India: Leading footwear major Bata India on Friday said it has appointed Gunjan Shah, the former chief commercial officer of Britannia Industries, as its new chief executive officer.

Cipla: Drug major posted a 73 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 412 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 on the back of robust sales across The Mumbai-based firm had reported a net profit of Rs 238 crore in January-March 2019-20.

Anupam Rasayan India: The company will buy the solar power under captive solar power project, for Rs 43 crore, for 12.5 megawatt power DC capacity from KPI Global Infrastructure.

Tasty Bite: The company reported higher profit at Rs 13.87 crore in March quarter of FY21 as against Rs 8.53 crore in the same period last fiscal.