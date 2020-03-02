Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Tata Motors, SBI, Affle India, RIL

At 08:45 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 123 points or over 1 per cent higher at 11,290, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -





Bharti Airtel: Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel on Saturday made a surprise announcement that may alter the ongoing narrative related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) and the hefty bill of Rs 1.47 trillion slapped on the telecom industry.

SBI: Shares of the lender may trade actively as the much-awaited SBI Cards IPO will open today.



Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday reported a 1.1 per cent decline in sales at 1,47,110 units in February.

Tata Motors saw a 34 per cent slide in domestic sales in February, as automakers were hit by the lack of supply of parts from China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Reliance Industries (RIL): Reliance Industries on February 29 said it has acquired 37.7 per cent stake in textile manufacturer Alok Industries Ltd for Rs 250 crore.





Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a 42 per cent fall in total automotive sales to 32,476 units in February 2020 from 56,005 units in February 2019.

Eicher Motors' unlisted subsidiary VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) reported 28.7 per cent decline in total sales to 4,586 units in February 2020 from 6,428 units in February 2019.

PNC Infratech: The company has received Letters of Award (LoA) from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) project of Rs 1,602 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

It has announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Spain-headquartered Mediasmart.

Dr Reddy's: Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said the US health regulator has issued a Form 483 with one observation after inspecting one of its formulation plants in Hyderabad.