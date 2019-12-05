Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, RIL, rate-sensitive stocks, SBI, Hudco

At 08:37 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 27 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 12,067.50, indicating a tepid start for the Indian market on Tursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced a $3-billion fund raising, including through qualified institutional placement (QIPs), mainly to pay dues linked to the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) as directed by the Supreme Court (SC) recently.

RIL: Goldman Sachs Equity Research has increased the 12-month target price of the shares of Reliance Industries to Rs 1,850 per share. The equity research firm also raised the earnings estimate for financial year 2021-22. The updated tariff announced by Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of the company, will be applicable from December 6.

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it will divest 8.25 per cent in the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of UTI Asset Management Company (AMC). The lender currently holds 18.25 per cent stake in the mutual fund (MF) house. READ MORE

Rate-sensitive stocks: Shares of auto, realty, and banking stocks may react to the decision of the RBI's fifth bi-monthly monetary policy meet due later in the day.

Tata Power: A joint venture of Tata Power and ICICI Bank on Wednesday acquired real estate baron Manoj Gaur''s biggest power plant at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh by agreeing to takeover Rs 6,000 crore of debt of the company.

Hudco said that two entities with outstanding debt of Rs 869 crore have become NPA.

Gayatri Projects: Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement to acquire the remaining near 6 per cent stake of its local partner Gayatri Energy Venture Pte Ltd in the Indian arm, Sembcrop Energy India Ltd (SEIL), for Rs 406 crore.



IndiGo: With DGCA ordering IndiGo to replace all A320neo aircraft with unmodified Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines by January 31, the airline on Wednesday designated this matter as one of the "revenue headwinds" of 2019-20, and said it is "likely to have an impact on future capacity". READ MORE



Cummins India has on 04 December 2019 announced a Voluntary Retirement Program for its professional / exempt employees who have completed minimum 10 years of service and are above 45 years of age.