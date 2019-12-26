Stocks to watch: Bharti Infratel, Airtel, YES Bank, CG Power, RIL, NTPC

At 08:25 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 1.50 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 12,235, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today:

Bharti Infratel, Airtel: Bharti Infratel on December 24 said it has extended the deadline for merger with mobile tower company Indus Towers by two more months to February 24, as it has not received the necessary government approvals so far.

YES Bank: Brickwork Ratings has downgraded the ratings of YES Bank’s Lower Tier II Bonds, from ‘BWR AA-’ to ‘BWR A’, and of Upper Tier II Bonds, Hybrid Tier I Bonds and Innovative Perpetual Debt Instruments from ‘BWR A+’ to ‘BWR A-’. The outlook has been maintained as Negative.

CG Power: As per reports, the company is to hive off and sell its overseas assets.

RIL: Reliance Industries, as per reports, has proposed a scheme where it will offer one share of the company for four shares of unlisted Reliance Retail.

NTPC: State-owned power giant NTPC is planning to add 10GW of solar energy generation capacity by 2022, which entails an investment of around Rs 50,000 crore, to be funded mainly by green bonds.

BPCL: Reports say the strategic stake sale is unlikely to be completed this fiscal.