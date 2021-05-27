Stocks to watch: BPCL, Burger King, Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma, Pfizer

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded at 15,313, up 12 points, at 8:30 AM, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the benchmark indices on Thursday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Results today: A total of 93 companies, including Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, IRB Infrastructure Developers, 63 Moons Technologies, Borosil, Dixon Technologies, Page Industries, and Wockhardt are set to release their quarterly earnings today.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation reported standalone profit at Rs 11,940.13 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 2,777.62 crore in Q3FY21, while revenue rose to Rs 98,756 crore. The company's board has approved a final dividend of Rs 58 per share, which includes a one-time special dividend of Rs 35 per equity share.

Cummins India reported a consolidated profit at Rs 168.56 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 170.24 crore in Q4FY20; revenue rose to Rs 1,256.25 crore from Rs 1,062.46 crore (YoY).

Karnataka Bank's net profit rose by 14.8 per cent YoY to Rs 31.36 crore in fourth quarter ended March 2021 on dip in provisions and contingencies. Its net interest income (NII) for reporting quarter was down 13.25 per cent YoY to Rs 459.14 crore. The other income also declined 8.24 per cent.

Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with LACChain to develop a blockchain ecosystem in Latin America and the Caribbean.

ASM Technologies Ltd has announced a significant Managed Service Provider (MSP) Agreement with the Netherlands-based EclecticIQ for EclecticIQ Endpoint Response, an Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) technology.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics, on Wednesday, reported consolidated profit at Rs 31.48 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 76.23 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue came in at Rs 168.11 crore.

Pricol Ltd returned to profit with a standalone net profit of Rs 3 crore for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of Rs 121 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations grew to Rs 421 crore from Rs 263 crore.

Burger King India Ltd, on Wednesday, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 25.94 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. Total income stood at Rs 199.45 crore.

KPI Global Infrastructure has bagged an order for executing solar power project of 3.50 MW capacity under 'captive power producer (CPP)' category from Prachi Mittal Creations, Surat.



Pfizer's net profit declined 2 per cent YoY to Rs 100.55 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 103.01 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to Rs 534.76 crore from Rs 502.01 crore.