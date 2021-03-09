Stocks to watch: BPCL, CIL, Biocon, Mindspace REIT, Jindal Poly Films

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 95 points higher at 15,077 around 8.20 am, indicating a firm start for benchmark indices on Tuesday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

BPCL: Trust for Investment in Shares ( Trust) will sell up to 4 per cent of its shares in state-owned energy company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Tuesday through a block deal, multiple media reports suggested. The Trust will sell up to 86.77 million shares or 4 per cent of the total share capital of the company at a floor price of Rs 435, the reports said.

Coal India: The company said it has approved 32 new coal mining projects in the ongoing financial year with an estimated cost of Rs 47,000 crore. Of the 32, twenty-four are expansion of existing projects and the remaining eight are greenfield.

Mindspace REIT: Mindspace Business Parks REIT said its arm Gigaplex Estate has entered into an agreement to sub-lease about 6.3 lakh sq ft space in Mumbai to a data centre operator.

Godrej Properties: The company said its shareholders have approved the company's proposal to raise up to Rs 3,750 crore through issue of securities.

Max Financial Services: Max Ventures Investment Holdings, a promoter of Max Financial Services on Monday offloaded shares worth Rs 85 crore through an open market transaction.

Mphasis: A Bloomberg report said that Blackstone group has shelved plans to sell its majority stake in the company. The PE firm rejected two bidders in the final round as their offers did not meet the firm's expectations, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Biocon: Biocon Biologics has received subscription amount of Rs 555 crore from the wholly-owned subsidiary of ADQ. The board of Biocon Biologics has approved the allotment of 1.97 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 280.3 per share.

Jet Airways: The aviation company cannot claim historical precedence over airport slots, civil aviation ministry and the DGCA have said in an affidavit before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The ministry and the civil aviation regulator have said the government will consider the airline’s request for slots as per existing policy.

Mahindra Finance: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) on Monday announced the appointment of Amit Raje as Chief Operating Officer Digital Finance - Digital Business Unit. The appointment comes into effect from April 1, 2021.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila is likely to release the phase III data of its Covid-19 vaccine by the end of this month or early next month, a media report stated quoting a senior company executive.

Wipro: Appirio, a Wipro company, is helping National Grid transform its business with an omnichannel customer experience by unifying its engagement with 68 million customers across two continents.

PSP Projects: The company has received Letter of Acceptances for orders worth Rs 1,491.3 crore for construction of medical colleges and hospitals at multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam: The company board is slated to meet on March 15 to consider a proposal relating to declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21.

JSW Energy: The company concluded the sale of an 18 MW thermal power plant at Salboni in West Bengal to JSW Cement Ltd on a going concern basis for Rs 95.67 crore.

Jindal Poly Films: The firm is exploring the sale of a significant minority stake to raise as much as Rs 1,000-Rs 1,200 crore, as the BC Jindal group company looks to take advantage of a frenzied investment activity in the packaging industry, a media report said.

Dhunseri Ventures: The company divested its entire shareholding of 25 percent in Tastetaria Foods in favour of its existing JV partner Choicest Enterprises (CEL) of Ambuja Neotia group.

IndiGo: Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo) is in talks with Airbus to finalise a deal to acquire up to five A321 converted freighters amid a burgeoning air cargo market. People aware of the development said that while the airline would test the market with five freighters, it might acquire more in the future depending on their performance. READ HERE