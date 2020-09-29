Stocks to watch: BPCL, Infosys, defence-related stks, IIFL Finance, Shalby

At 08:53 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 23.5 points, or 0.21 per cent higher at 11,266, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

BPCL: The management of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on Monday said that 2 per cent of its treasury stock will be transferred to a separate trust, while the remaining 7.33 per cent is likely to be sold in a bulk deal.

Defence-related stocks: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday unveiled the new Defence

Acquisition Procedure of 2020 (DAP 2020), which will govern the procurement of defence equipment from the capital budget. It will supersede the Defence Procurement Procedure of 2016 from October 1.

Infosys: EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, recently signed a partnership with Minit, a leader in process mining, to help clients accelerate process excellence, Infosys said on Monday. In a separate development, Infosys and the French Tennis Federation, Monday announced the latest innovations set to hit the courts at this year’s Roland-Garros, as part of the second year of the strategic technology partnership.



Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Clix Capital and its affiliates, in talks with beleaguered Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) for an amalgamation, may seek some regulatory dispensations for the deal to crystalise. READ MORE

IIFL Finance: Moody's has downgraded IIFL Finance Ltd's corporate family rating (CFR) and secured debt from “B1” to “B2” on prospects of deterioration in asset quality and profitability due to a rise in loan delinquencies and defaults.

Shalby: The company's board has approved the reduction of promoter holding from the current 79.45 per cent to 75 per cent and raising of up to Rs 117 crore.



has received approval from WHO Geneva Prequalification for Pyrimcthamine /\Pl which is used as Anti - Malarial Durgs.

India Grid Trust: The company on Monday informed that it has completed acquisition of 74 per cent paid-up capital of Jhajjar KT Transco Private Limited (JKTPL) from Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) and Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited ("TEECL").



Symphony: The company has introduced world’s 1st ‘Universal packaged air coolers’ for industrial and commercial application.