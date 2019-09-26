Stocks to watch: CG Power, YES Bank, Sterlite Tech, NTPC, GSK Pharma, ZEEL

At 08:30 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 20 points or 0.17 per cent higher at 11,495, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

ZEEL: Essel group promoters have decided to concentrate on selling their non-media assets rather than looking for further dilution of their shareholding in Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) through a stake their current shareholding in ZEEL is 24 per cent.

CG Power: The company has appointed Ashish Kumar Guha as its chairman, after Gautam Thapar was ousted from the position in August for allegedly being involved in financial irregularities.

YES Bank: In a regulatory filing, the private sector lender said it is awaiting Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval to increase the authorised share capital of the bank before a planned share sale.

Sterlite Technologies: Broadband solution provider Sterlite Technologies said its Mauritius-based arm has signed a pact to acquire entire stake in the UK-based Impact Data Solutions at an enterprise value of around Rs 105 crore.

GSK Pharma: GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has suspended the distribution and supply of ranitidine hydrochloride products to all markets, including India, as a precautionary measure after regulatory authorities detected a carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) in its products.





IndiGo: Morgan Stanley has raised target price of Rs 2,261, up 25 per cent from its current market price, as per reports.

Axis Bank: QIP closes with the issue price of Rs 629/share.

MOIL: HSBC has upgraded the stock to buy with the target price Rs 180 /share.

Gati: Allcargo Logistics is in talks to buy a stake in smaller rival Gati Ltd, Bloomberg reported citing sources, as India’s biggest cargo company attempts to boost its presence across Asia’s third-largest economy.

NTPC: State-owned power giant NTPC on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with the Himachal Pradesh government to set up two hydropower projects totalling 520 megawatts (MW) in the state.

Jet Airways: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Wednesday directed the financial creditors of the grounded Jet Airways to release some interim lifeline funds within 15 days. READ MORE



IDBI Bank: As per reports, the company has sought bids from asset reconstruction companies (ARCs), banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and other financial institutions to sell 20 non-performing loans worth Rs 9,756 crore.



