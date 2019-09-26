Stocks to watch: CG Power, YES Bank, Sterlite Tech, NTPC, GSK Pharma, ZEEL

-
ALSO READ
HCL Tech, Titan, Asian Paints, ZEEL, Hindalco among top stocks to watch
Stocks to watch: Future Retail, DHFL, Lupin, 63 Moons Tech, Glenmark Pharma
Stocks to watch: TVS Motor Co, HUL, YES Bank, USL, L&T, ZEEL, DHFL, IndiGo
GE Power, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Dr Reddy's among top stocks to watch
Manpasand Beverages, NIIT Tech, Page Ind, BHEL & ZEEL top stocks to watch
-
At 08:30 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 20 points or 0.17 per cent higher at 11,495, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Thursday.
Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -
ZEEL: Essel group promoters have decided to concentrate on selling their non-media assets rather than looking for further dilution of their shareholding in Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) through a stake their current shareholding in ZEEL is 24 per cent.
CG Power: The company has appointed Ashish Kumar Guha as its chairman, after Gautam Thapar was ousted from the position in August for allegedly being involved in financial irregularities.
YES Bank: In a regulatory filing, the private sector lender said it is awaiting Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval to increase the authorised share capital of the bank before a planned share sale.
Sterlite Technologies: Broadband solution provider Sterlite Technologies said its Mauritius-based arm has signed a pact to acquire entire stake in the UK-based Impact Data Solutions at an enterprise value of around Rs 105 crore.
GSK Pharma: GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has suspended the distribution and supply of ranitidine hydrochloride products to all markets, including India, as a precautionary measure after regulatory authorities detected a carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) in its products.
IndiGo: Morgan Stanley has raised target price of Rs 2,261, up 25 per cent from its current market price, as per reports.
Axis Bank: QIP closes with the issue price of Rs 629/share.
MOIL: HSBC has upgraded the stock to buy with the target price Rs 180 /share.
Gati: Allcargo Logistics is in talks to buy a stake in smaller rival Gati Ltd, Bloomberg reported citing sources, as India’s biggest cargo company attempts to boost its presence across Asia’s third-largest economy.
NTPC: State-owned power giant NTPC on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with the Himachal Pradesh government to set up two hydropower projects totalling 520 megawatts (MW) in the state.
Jet Airways: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Wednesday directed the financial creditors of the grounded Jet Airways to release some interim lifeline funds within 15 days. READ MORE
IDBI Bank: As per reports, the company has sought bids from asset reconstruction companies (ARCs), banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and other financial institutions to sell 20 non-performing loans worth Rs 9,756 crore.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU