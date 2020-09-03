Stocks to watch: Coal India, Jubilant Food, aviation stks, Rossari Biotech

At 08:45 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 4.5 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 11,569.20, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session.

Coal India: Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Wednesday posted 55 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,079.60 crore for the quarter ended June 30 on the back of lower sales.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 74.47 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020, impacted by closure of stores due to Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown.

Banks, NBFCs: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with heads of banks and NBFCs on Thursday for smooth and speedy implementation of the one-time debt recast for resolution of Covid-19 related stress in bank loans.

InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet: The government has allowed airlines to increase flights up to 60 per cent of their total capacity, against the previous cap of one-third capacity, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Wednesday.

Kalpataru Power: The company has incorporated a wholly-owned arm - Kalpataru Power Senegal in Senegal to foray into transmission and distribution and railways business.

EIL: The company has received an order worth Rs 448 crore from Gail India.

Edelweiss Financial Services: Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (“Ontario Teachers’”) has partnered with Edelweiss Group to invest $350 million (Rs 2,600 crore) in Indian private credit.

LIC Housing Finance on Wednesday said it will seek shareholders' approval in the upcoming annual general meeting this month to raise up to Rs 50,500 crore by issuing debt securities or other hybrid instruments on a private placement basis.

Earnings today: A total of 43 companies including Jubilant Industries and Page Industries are set to report their earnings today.

Rossari Biotech: Plutus Wealth Management bought 3,00,000 shares of Rossari Biotech at Rs 773.82 per share on Wednesday.