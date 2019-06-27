Stocks to watch: Coffee Day Enterprises, Cox & Kings, Mindtree, SBI

-
-
At 08:43 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 10 points or 0.08 per cent higher at 11,878, indicating a flat to positive start for the domestic stocks back home.
Here's a list of some of the companies whose shares are expected to trade actively in today's session -
Coffee Day Enterprises: Coca-Cola, has begun preliminary talks for a substantial stake buy in Cafe Coffee Day. The discussion with the Bengaluru-based company is being led by the Atlanta office of the beverage major, as per this Business Standard report.
Sunteck Realty: The Mumbai-based luxury real estate company said it was gearing to create a portfolio of commercial and retail properties with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore over the next four years.
State Bank of India: The SBI board, on July 1, will consider raising capital via Basel-III compliant debt instruments during FY 20.
Greaves Cotton: The board has fixed July 12 as the record date for the share buyback
Emami: The company is in talks to sell stake in cement business, as per reports.
Cox & Kings: Brickwork Ratings India reaffirmed its credit rating for the company's commercial paper issues at A1+.
Shriram Transport Finance: Crisil assigned AA+ rating with stable outlook for non-convertible debentures of Rs 10,000 crore.
MindTree: Mindtree CEO Rostow Ravanan is likely to resign in a few weeks after infrastructure company Larsen and Toubro (L&T) acquired a majority stake in the IT company, as per this Business Standard report
Welspun India: The company signed a JV agreement with Germany’s Sense Organics and acquired 51 per cent stake in its Myanmar arm.
