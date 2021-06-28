Stocks to watch: Dodla Dairy, KIMS, Barbeque Nation, Thyrocare, SBI, Lupin

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 40 points higher at 15,916, indicating a firm start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Dodla Dairy, KIMS: Two companies will list on the bourses on Monday, namely Dodla Dairy and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS). The two IPOs that ran between June 16-18 were subscribed 46 times and 4 times, respectively.

Earnings Today: More than 300 companies are slated to post their quarterly numbers today including NALCO, Future Lifestyle, Zee Media, GIC Housing Finance and NLC India.

IndiGo: Shareholders of InterGlobe Aviation, parent of airline IndiGo, have approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore. The funds would be raised through the Qualified Institutional Placement route.

SJVN: State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on Saturday posted a 55 per cent YoY jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 619.92 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

IndusInd Bank, Mcleod Russel: Private sector IndusInd Bank has acquired over 70 lakh shares in tea company Mcleod Russel after invoking pledged shares of the company to recover its dues.

DLF: The real estate firm has sold 551 luxury independent floors in Gurugram since October last year for over Rs 1,200 crore and is planning to launch more such residential units this fiscal to encash strong demand, a senior company official said on Sunday.

Technologies: Docon Technologies along with API Holdings, the parent company of unicorn Pharmeasy (online medical platform) to acquire 66.1 per cent equity stake in Technologies, for Rs 4,546 crore. They also made an open offer for acquisition of additional 26 per cent stake in at a price of Rs 1,300 per share for Rs 1,788.16 crore.

Ircon International: The company has bagged an order worth Rs 659 crore from the Ministry of Railways for electrification work.

JSW Energy: The company said its consolidated net profit stood flat at Rs 107 crore in Q4FY21 as compared to the reported net profit of Rs 108 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Ashiana Housing: Realty firm Ashiana Housing on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5.2 crore for the quarter ending March. Its net loss stood at Rs 8.63 crore in the year-ago period.

Future Consumer: The company reported a lower net loss of Rs 155.12 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2021, compared to that of Rs 175.46 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shree Renuka Sugars: The company will invest Rs 450 crore to expand its ethanol capacity. The board has approved expanding production capacity by 430-kilo litre per day to 1,400-kilo litre per day.

Siti Network: Cable TV distributor Siti Network Ltd on Friday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 103.94 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 76.64 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

Lupin: Drug maker on Friday said it has launched Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets, used in the treatment of HIV-1 infection, in the American market.

Indian Bank: Life and Canara Bank were among the top investors picking up stakes in Indian Bank under a QIP, according to a regulatory filing.

Tata Consumer Products: The company is strengthening its play into the e-commerce space besides scaling up traditional distribution network, its Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Friday.

SBI: The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has adjusted to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and is well poised to deal with any further pandemic-induced disruptions, its Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality: The board approved raising up to Rs 99.99 crore via share issue. The company will issue 11.77 lakh shares at Rs 849 per share to Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 238 Plan Associates LLC and Motilal Oswal Equity Opportunities Fund Series – II.