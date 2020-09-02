Stocks to watch: Financials, Infosys, Voda Idea, ONGC, CIL, TVS Motor

At 08:38 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 46 points or 0.4 per cent higher at 11,481.50, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session.

Financial stocks: The Supreme Court will decide on moratorium interest waiver issue today. The Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the moratorium on repayment of loans must be extendable to two years under certain conditions. And, the sectors most distressed by the economic slowdown are being identified. READ MORE

Vodafone Idea: The company is scheduled to hold a board meeting on September 4 to consider raising of funds.

Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services company, said on Tuesday that it would hire 12,000 local Americans in the US, over the next two years. In 2017, the company had made a commitment to hire 10,000 local Americans in two years which it has already exceeded. Since then, the Bengaluru-based based firm said, it has created 13,000 jobs in the country.

Indian Oil: State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) on Tuesday said its board has approved an investment of nearly Rs 1,268 crore for setting up a needle coker unit at the firm’s Paradip refinery in Odisha.

ONGC: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on Tuesday reported 92 per cent slump in its June quarter net profit after oil prices halved and gas rates fell to a decade low.

JSW Energy board on Tuesday appointed Pritesh Vinay as its Chief Financial Officer. In a separate development, the company announced that CARE Ratings (CARE) has revised the rating on long term bank facilities & debt instruments of the Company to 'CARE A+/Stable' from 'CARE AA- /Stable'.

Earnings today: A total of 69 companies including Coal India, Arvind Fashions, and Jubilant FoodWorks are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today

TVS Motor: The company registered a sales growth of 14% in August 2020 with 287,398 units as against 252,744 units in July 2020.

Hero MotoCorp: The country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported a 7.55 per cent increase in sales in August at 584,456 units, compared to the corresponding month last year.

Shalimar Paints: The company announced its Q1FY21 result on Tuesday. Its sales were limited to Rs 44.48 crores as against Rs 85.06 crore in the same period last year. The company has negative (-) EBITDA of (Rs 5.0 cr) as against (Rs 0.3 cr.) in same quarter of previous year.





Adani Green Energy announced that the latest ranking of global solar companies by Mercom Capital ranks the Adani Group as the number 1 global solar power generation asset owner in terms of operating, under construction and awarded solar projects.

Indiamart Intermesh has divested 70 per cent stake in the equity share capital of Ten Times Online.

Max Healthcare: The company's board has approved the proposal for issuance of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each by way of QIP issue up to Rs 1200 crore. The board has approved the private placement of NCDs up to Rs 550 crore in one or more tranches.

Coal India: It has recorded 7 per cent YoY growth in coal production in August.