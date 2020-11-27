Stocks to watch: FMCG firms, M&M, DHFL, ACC, L&T, Adani Green, Gillette

-
At 08:39 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 15.45 points, or 0.12 per cent higher at 13,059.20, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Friday.
Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus today.
FMCG companies: The country's Rs 4.3-trillion fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market will contract by 1-3 per cent in the 2020 calendar year, market research agency Nielsen said on Thursday, as headwinds such as commodity inflation outweigh tailwinds. The downgrade comes amid positive growth reported by the sector in July-September (Q3), which is expected to continue into Q4. READ MORE
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Thursday said it has agreed to sell its entire stake aggregating 100 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital in Mahindra First Choice Services Limited (“MFCS”) and its entire stake aggregating 100 per cent of optionally convertible redeemable preference shares in Auto Digitech Private Limited (“ADPL”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MFCS, to TVS Automobile Solutions Private Limited (“TASL”).
DHFL: DHFL has reported a net loss of Rs 2,123 crore for the quarter ended September as compared to a net loss of Rs 6,750 crore reported for the same period last financial year.
ACC, L&T, Adani Green: Changes to MSCI Global Standard Index will come into effect from the close of business today. ACC, Adani Green, Balkrishna Industries, and L&T Info are among the 12 stocks that will be added to the index while Bosch and LIC Housing Finance will be removed.
Astrazeneca Pharma India: Developers of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine said on Thursday that AstraZeneca should try combining its experimental shot with the Russian one to boost efficacy. In a separate development, AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford face mounting questions about their Covid-19 vaccine trial results after acknowledging a manufacturing error.
AU Small Finance Bank: As per news reports, AU Small Finance Bank has made a strategic investment of Rs 7.70 crore in NPCI, wherein 61,320 equity shares at a book value of Rs 1,256 per share are allocated to the bank, constituting around 0.44 per cent shareholding of NPCI.
Gillette India said it has been directed by National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) to deposit Rs 57.99 crore in Consumer Welfare Funds.
