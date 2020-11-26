Gillette India directed by NAA to deposit Rs 57.99 crore in Consumer Welfare Funds

Gillette India announced that the National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) has uploaded an order dated 23 November 2020 on their official website on 25 November 2020. The Company is a respondent in the said matter.
The said order inter alia alleges that the Company has profiteered to the tune of Rs. 57,99,37,416/- and directs the Company to deposit the profiteered amount with interest in Consumer Welfare Funds.
It's the position of the Company that it has passed on the net benefit of the reduced GST rates to its recipients and has not profiteered from it. The Company is reviewing the said order and will take appropriate steps in due course.
There is no material impact on the Company due to the said order.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU