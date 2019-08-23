Stocks to watch: Future Retail, DHFL, Lupin, 63 Moons Tech, Glenmark Pharma

At 08:29 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 7 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 10,712, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

Future Retail: After almost a year of negotiations, global e-commerce and technology giant Amazon.com is acquiring a 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons, the promoter entity of Future Retail. According to sources in the know, the size of the deal is between Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 2,000 crore. READ MORE

DHFL: Lenders to the company are set to declare 65 per cent of its debt as unsustainable, said a report by Mint.

Glenmark Pharma is in talks to sell up to 30 per cent in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) unit to PremjiInvest, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Lupin: Pharma major Lupin announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement through its Japanese subsidiary Kyowa for the sale of its Japanese Injectables business and related assets in Japan to neo ALA Co. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Neopharma group, the UAE's largest pharmaceutical manufacturer headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Besides, the company ) announced the launch of Fluoxetine Tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg, having received an approval from the USFDA earlier.

YES Bank: The lender is eyeing $1.2 billion equity infusion, as per reports. Board meet for the same will be held soon.



63 Moons Tech: The Bombay High Court ruled on August 22 that the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) was not a financial establishment and hence, the attachment of assets of its promoter, 63 Moons Technologies, under the Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act (MPID) Act was not valid.



IndiGo: The airline is set to restart its daily non-stop flight service on the Delhi-Singapore route from 12 September. It will also add a second flight frequency on the Delhi-Doha route from 16 September, said a report by Mint.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lender has appointed Srinivasan Vaidyanathan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect. Vaidyanathan earlier held the position of Group Head (Finance) in the bank. He would replace Sashidhar Jagdishan.

Indigo, SpiceJet: The domestic air passenger traffic in July increased by just 3.01 per cent compared to July last year, according to the data released by aviation regulator DGCA on August 22.



IOC, BPCL: Jet fuel supply has been stopped to Air India by six airports.