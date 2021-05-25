Stocks to watch: Grasim, Bal Pharma, GMM Pfaudler, Amara Raja, DHFL

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 79 points higher at 15,280, indicatin a firm start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Earnings Today: A total of 68 companies are slated to post their March quarter results today, including Alkem Labs, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Stove Kraft, Emami, Thermax and VIP Industries.

Grasim Industries: The company reported a 13.3 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,616.64 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. Its revenue from operations during January-March 2021 jumped 26.1 per cent YoY to Rs 24,398.92 crore.

DHFL: The committee of creditors of has challenged the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order directing the lenders to consider the offer by the debt-ridden mortgage firm's erstwhile promoter Kapil Wadhawan.

LEDO Tea Company: Sebi on Monday granted exemption to LEDO Tea Company Ltd from compliance with certain provisions of delisting norms for voluntary delisting of equity shares. The firm is listed on the BSE.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar: The company reported a 16 per cent YoY fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 51.86 crore for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year on lower income. Its net profit stood af Rs 61.95 crore in the year ago period.

PNB: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has appointed Ashutosh Choudhury as the group chief risk officer (GCRO) with effect from Monday. He replaced Vishesh Kumar Srivastava.

Bal Pharma: The company has launched Favipiravir formulation into the Indian market, under the brand name BALflu.

GMM Pfaudler: The company has commenced manufacturing operations at its facility at Vatva near Ahmedabad on May 24, 2021. The new facility will enhance the company’s capacity in Heavy Engineering. It is spread over 11.9 acres with seven manufacturing bays equipped to manufacture a wide range of Heavy Engineering equipment.

Mahanagar Gas: The company reported net profit of Rs 212.77 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 217.21 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. Total income came in at Rs.801.21 crore in the quarter under review.

Amara Raja Batteries: Clarios to sell 1.71 crore shares for an aggregate $174 million today, suggests report. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 746 per share.