Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, RITES, Route Mobile, Amber Enterprises, ITC

At 08:52 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 42.5 points, or 0.37 per cent lower at 11,477, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus today

HCL Tech: The IT major on Monday announced its intent to acquire DWS Limited, a leading Australian IT, business and management consulting group.

RITES: The board of directors at government-owned RITES Ltd has approved buy-back of 96.98 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each at Rs 265 per share, translating into the total buyback amount not exceeding Rs 257 crore.

IRCTC: As per reports, Railways is rolling out 40 clone trains from Monday. With this, the waitlisted passengers on high traffic routes can hope to reach their destinations two-three hours before the corresponding parent train, a senior official said on Sunday. READ MORE

Route Mobile will debut at the bourses today after the finalisation of the issue price at Rs 350 per share. The issue was subscribed over 73 times and is expected to list at a premium of 50-60 per cent.

Repco Home: CARE Ratings has revised the Rs 8,645 crore long-term bank facilities of the company to CARE AA negative with Stable outlook.

Tata Metaliks on Friday announced that one of the company's blast furnaces and its associated facilities in Kharagpur plant is undergoing a planned shutdown, in phases, for repair & maintenance including hearth profiling.

Amber Enterprises: The company has acquired 9,000 equity share of the face value of Rs 1,000 each comprising 20% of the equity share capital of Sidwal.

ITC: The company said it has acquired 1,964 compulsorily convertible preference shares of Rs 10 each of Delectable Technologies (‘Delectable’), in a second tranche. With this, the company’s shareholding in Delectable aggregates 20.06 per cent of its share capital on a fully diluted basis.