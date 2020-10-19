Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, Avenue Supermarts, Jet Airways, Britannia, ACC

At 08:36 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 70.5 points, or 0.6 per cent higher at 11,839, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session.

HDFC Bank: Country’s largest private lender HDFC Bank’s net profit rose by 18.4 per cent to Rs 7,513.1 crore for second quarter ended September 2020 (Q2Fy21) on substantial growth in interest earnings and other income. The net interest income (NII) grew by 16.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY), from Rs 13,515 crore in Q2FY20 to Rs 15,774.4 crore in Q2FY21. READ MORE

Avenue Supermarts: The company's consolidated net profit declined 38.46 per cent to Rs 198.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2020. Sales declined 11.43 per cent to Rs 5306.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 5990.78 crore.

Earnings today: As many as 21 companies, including names such as ACC, Britannia Industries, and HDFC Life are slated to report their Q2 numbers today.

Jet Airways: The Kalrock Capital-Murari Lal Jalan consortium has proposed to re-launch Jet Airways as a full-service carrier, with an initial investment of Rs 1,000 crore.It has initiated discussions with lessors and international airlines for contracts and partnerships. READ MORE



DLF: Realty major DLF's rental arm DCCDL has raised Rs 2,400 crore debt from India's largest lender SBI to refinance its existing debt and fund future expansion plans, a senior company official said.

Bajaj Consumer Care: Net profit of Bajaj Consumer Care rose 1.59 per cent to Rs 56.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 56.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

Oberoi Realty: Net profit of Oberoi Realty declined 0.24 per cent to Rs 137.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 138.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.

Shoppers Stop: It has reported a net loss of Rs 97.70 crore for the September 2020 quarter. Sales declined 65.73 per ceny YoY to Rs 296.98 crore.

ISGEC: ISGEC Heavy Engineering has won an order for setting up a 11.5 MW Waste to Energy (WTE) Plant for the Karnataka Power Corporation (KPCL) to be set up in Bidadi, an industrial hub located 32 km from Bengaluru.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals: Crisil Ratings has upgraded its bank facilities of Rs 53 crore to CRISIL BBB+ / Stable (Upgraded from CRISIL BBB / Stable).

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Fingolimod capsules and Verapamil Hydrochloride Injection. Further, it has also received the final approval from the USFDA to market Ursodiol Capsules USP, 300 mg. Ursodiol is in a class of medications called gallstone dissolution agents. It is used to treat people with primary biliary cirrhosis (PBC; an autoimmune liver disease).

Dr Reddy's: Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russias sovereign wealth fund, on Saturday announced that they have received approval from the Drug Control General of India to conduct an adaptive phase 2/3 human clinical trial for Sputnik V vaccine in India.

Aurobindo Pharma on Saturday informed that the company has entered into a share purchase agreement today to acquire 100 per cent equity share capital of MViyeS Pharma Ventures Private Limited (MViyeS).