Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, M&M, BoB, Affle (India), Aurobindo Pharma, PNB

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were down 49 points at 15,444, indicating a tepid start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

HDFC Bank: The Reserve Bank has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 crore on for deficiencies in regulatory compliances with regard to its auto loan portfolio. The penalty has been slapped after examining a complaint by a whistleblower regarding irregularities in the auto loan portfolio of the lender.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): The company is planning to deploy Rs 17,000 crore over the next three years, including capex on new models and investments in group companies besides its auto and farm sector businesses, a top company official said on Friday.

Earnings Today: Aurobindo Pharma, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Astron Paper & Board Mill, Jamna Auto Industries and Uttam Galva Steels are among 79 companies slated to post their quarterly numbers today.

BoB: (BoB) reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,047 crore in the quarter ended March 2021, as it shifted to a new tax regime. The lender had reported a standalone profit-after-tax of Rs 507 crore in the year-ago period.

Affle (India): Mobile advertising firm Affle (India) posted nearly three-fold jump in consolidated profit at Rs 58.7 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 20 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Divi's Labs: Drug firm Divi's Laboratories reported a 29.30 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 502.02 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of robust sales.

Dollar Industries: The company posted a net profit of Rs 19 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal ended March 21, recording a rise of 58 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

Fortis Healthcare: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 62.36 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 on account of healthy performance in both the hospital and the diagnostics segments. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 41.24 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: The private sector lender reported a net profit of Rs 5.28 crore in the fourth quarter of FY2020-21, up by over two-folds from a year ago. It had posted a net profit of Rs 2.60 crore in the year-ago same quarter.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The drug firm reported a 6.15 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 233.87 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on account of higher sales.

Jagran Prakashan: The publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran on Friday reported about seven-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 39.90 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

Sundaram Finance: The NBFC firm reported a 59.5 per cent YoY jump in its fourth quarter profit at Rs 209 crore. Disbursements for the quarter under review grew to Rs 3,305 crore from Rs 2,930 crore registered in the same quarter last year.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender said its board has approved proposal to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing debt securities.

Suzlon Energy: The company on Saturday said Himanshu Mody is appointed as its new Chief Financial Office from August 1, 2021.

PNB: Punjab National Bank (PNB) will divest its stake in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance Co.

Solar Industries India: The company has appointed Moneesh Agrawal, Senior General Manager, Accounts and Shalinee Mandhana, General Manager, Finance as Joint Chief Financial Officers effective May 27.

HeidelbergCement India: The company on Friday reported an over two-fold jump in net profit to Rs 139.99 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. It had reported a net profit of Rs 66.29 crore in the January-March period a year ago.

Karur Vysya Bank: Private sector Karur Vysya Bank posted nearly 23 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 104 crore in the last quarter of the fiscal ended March 2021, on account of good growth in retail loan portfolio as well as gold loan.