Stocks to watch: HDFC, DHFL, Bajaj Finance, Edelweiss Financial, IDBI Bank

SGX Nifty traded 83 points lower at 14,093, indicating a weak start for Indian equity indices in Tuesday's session.

Here are the top in today's session:

DHFL: All the three bidders of -- Oaktree, Piramal and the Adani group -- have valued the housing finance company´s shares at zero, thus giving no upside to its shareholders when it is offered to the highest bidder by January 14. As on Monday, had a market valuation of Rs 941 crore as its stock was traded at ₹ 30 a share. READ HERE

HDFC: Mortgage firm said its disbursements in the individual loan category have grown by 26 per cent during the third quarter ended December 2020. The individual loan business continued to see improvements during the December quarter, it said in a regulatory filing.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharma said it has initiated Phase 2 clinical trial for a product being developed to treat patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

IDBI Bank: The government and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India should allow to come out of the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework before they go ahead with the stake sale in the lender, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has suggested. READ HERE

MOIL: MOIL will form JV with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation for manganese ore mining JV in Gujarat.



PVR, Inox Leisure: Multiplex stocks would be in focus today as Tamil Nadu government has allowed movie theatres to operate at 100 per cent capacity in the state.

NBCC: The firm was awarded work order worth Rs 351 crore to Gaursons Hi-Tech.

KNR Constructions: The company has received orders worth of Rs 603.63 crore from Project Director, Highways (FAC), Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Project. The company will also be responsible for the maintenance of the entire project stretch design length of 109.273 km for 7 years on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Mode.

Bajaj Finance: The company's AUM rose 4.66% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1.43 lakh crore in October-December quarter, however, it contracted 1% year-on-year. The company added 6 million new loans in Q3 as compared with 7.7 million a year ago. Further the total deposits of the NBFC rose to Rs 23,800 crorein Q3, up 17% year-on-year.

Edelweiss Financial Services: Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EFSL) on Monday said it has raised over Rs 240 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company in a release said its public issue of its secured redeemable NCDs has been oversubscribed.

Zee Group, L&T: Income tax officials on Monday conducted surveys at offices of engineering major Larsen & Toubro and media firm Zee Group for alleged GST evasion, an official of the tax department said. When contacted, L&T neither confirmed nor denied the development, while the media group has confirmed the tax survey. Zee, however, confirmed the same.

Garden Silk Mills: NCLT has approved resolution plan of Garden Silk Mills.

Poddar Housing and Development: L&T Mutual Fund cut stake in the company to 3.18 per cent from 5.21 per cent earlier.

HSIL: Promoter Dr Rajendra Kumar Somany & Others increased stake in the company to 60.24% from 53.91% via buyback offer.