Stocks to watch: Home First Finance, Airtel, PVR, Indigo Paints, RIL

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchnage traded 60 points higher at 14,787, indicating a solid start for the benchmark indices in Wednesday's session. Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Home First Finance: Shares of will debut on the bourses today. The issue that ran between January 21-25 was subscribed 27 times.

Q3 earnings: Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Apollo Tyres, Arvind Fashions, Deepak Fertilisers, Hindustan Copper, Indian Hotels, Inox Leisure, Jubilant FoodWorks and VIP Industries are among the 88 companies that are slated to announce their December quarter earnings today.

Analysts expect Bharti to return to profit while revenues may grow in mid-teens on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, mainly on account of strong subscriber addition momentum. Besides, the company's board will also consider financing strategies and fundraising plans via instruments like debentures, bonds, and loans. READ MORE

RIL, Future Group stocks: Shares of and Future Group companies will be in focus today after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked to maintain the status quo with respect to its $3.4 billion deal with Reliance Retail.

V-Mart Retail: The company has set the issue price for its QIP at Rs 2,450 per share.

Dr Reddy's Labs: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine showed 91.6 per cent efficacy in the phase 3 trials. Its India partner, Dr Reddy's Laboratories has said that it would apply for emergency approval in March and that it aims to launch the vaccine in the same month.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors' passenger vehicles business unit, which is in the process of being hived off into a separate entity, has been valued at Rs 9,417 crore, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Tata Consumer Products: The firm reported a 25.26 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 237.03 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, helped by higher sales in branded business. It will acquire Bengaluru-based Kottaram Agro Foods for Rs 155.8 crore to expand its product portfolio.

Ajanta Pharma: The company reported a 64 per cent YoY jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 177 crore for the quarter ended December, mainly on account of robust sales, as againt a net profit of Rs 108 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Indigo Paints: India Acorn ICAV bought 5.38 lakh shares of at Rs 2,719.79 per share. Nomura India Investment Fund bought 5.30 lakh shares at Rs 2,601.54 per share. AL Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC bought 4.13 lakh shares at Rs 2,774.47 per share. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 6.41 lakh shares at Rs 2,730.29 per share. Edelweiss Finance And Investments sold 3.50 lakh shares at Rs 2,613 per share.

PVR: Renuka Ramnath-led Multiples Private Equity, on Tuesday, sold nearly 12 lakh shares of multiplex chain operator worth Rs 179 crore through open market transactions. In a separate transaction, 10 lakh shares of were picked up by Societe Generale.

Gujarat State Fertilizers: The company eported a consolidated profit after tax at Rs 97.25 crore for Q3FY21 vs a consolidated net loss of Rs 56.29 crore in Q3FY20.





PNC Infratech: The company's subsidiary received financial closure for Uttar Pradesh project.

Infosys: The company received a digital transformation contract from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.



Canara Bank: The bank has raised Rs 120 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds.

JSW Energy: Sajjan Jindal-led announced that it has junked its plan to acquire Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) being pursued through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) route.