Stocks to Watch: HUL, RIL, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Vedanta, Ambuja Cements

The key benchmark indices could start Thursday's session on a flat note as the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 17,077 levels this morning, unchanged from their previous close. The are likely to be volatile today on account of monthly F&O expiry.



Meanwhile, these are some out for today:



Earnings Watch: Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Ambuja Cements, SBI Life Insurance Company, Vedanta, Biocon, Laurus Labs, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mphasis, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, PNB Housing Finance, Shoppers Stop, Shriram Transport Finance, Sterlite Technologies, Varun Beverages, Coromandel International, Agro Tech Foods, Embassy Office Parks, REIT, Fineotex Chemical, IIFL Finance, IndiaMART InterMESH will release their quarterly results today.

RIL: Lupa Systems, promoted by media veterans Uday Shankar and James Murdoch, and Reliance Industries (RIL) have announced a new partnership for investment in sports and entertainment broadcasting. Bodhi Tree Systems, a platform promoted by Lupa Systems and Shankar, would invest Rs 13,500 crore in Viacom18, a JV between RIL's TV18 and ViacomCBS, now rebranded as Paramount Global. Read more

HUL: Hindustan Unilever posted numbers in-line with Street expectations in the March quarter of financial year 2021-22 (Q4FY22) as its annual turnover crossed the Rs 50,000 crore-mark. Its net profit rose 5.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,304 crore and revenue rose 10.7 per cent YoY to Rs 13,767 crore. Read more

Bajaj Auto: Net profit at Bajaj Auto for the March quarter rose 10 per cent year-on-year. A higher realisation of exports revenue which came on back of favourable currency movement bumped up profits. Read here

Indian Hotels: The Tata group hospitality firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 71.57 crore in the March quarter against a consolidated net loss of Rs 97.72 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. It reported consolidated revenue of Rs 872.08 crore during the quarter as against Rs 615.02 crore in the year-ago period.

Persistent Systems:The company has reported year-on-year (yoy) revenue growth of 45.65 per cent at Rs. 1679.927 crores during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. It posted net profit of Rs. 200.990 crores for the quarter, up 45.9 per cent yoy.

Trent: The Tata group retail firm has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.87 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022 vs a net profit of Rs 17.44 crore in the year ago period. Its revenue from operations was at Rs 1,328.86 crore during the quarter under review, up 46.74 per cent as against Rs 905.55 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Adani Enterprises: The company on Wednesday announced incorporation of its subsidiary AMG Media Networks with an initial authorised and paid-up share capital of Rs 1,00,000 each to carry on the business of media related activities. It said the wholly-owned subsidiary will start its business operations in due course.

BPCL & HPCL: State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have bagged two licences each for retailing CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in the latest bid round. Read more

Bharti Airtel: The company has acquired around 7 per cent stake in cloud-based networking solutions provider Cnergee Technologies under the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program. The stake acquisition will enable Airtel to sharpen its NaaS proposition for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), who are looking to accelerate their shift to cloud-based applications, Airtel said. Read here

FMCG: Shares of FMCG companies will also be eyed as Indonesia on Wednesday once again widened the scope of its export ban on raw materials for cooking oil to include crude and refined palm oil, among other products, leaving global and Indian in a state of shock. Read here

IDFC First: The company’s board is scheduled to meet on April 30 to consider fundraising via debt.

ONGC: The state-owned oil & gas exploration company has signed an MoU with Norway-based Equinor ASA for exploration & production, and clean energy.