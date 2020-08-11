Stocks to watch: ICICI Bank, BoB, Titan Co, Power Grid, IndiGo, Hexaware

At 08:44 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 71.80 points or 0.64 per cent higher at 11,365.80, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session.

ICICI Bank: Private lender ICICI Bank on Monday launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP), setting the floor price at Rs 351.36 per share. The bank plans to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore to support business growth and create a buffer to absorb any shock from the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda (BoB) posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 1,308 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 (Q1FY21) due to rise in provisions for standard assets, including those under moratorium and government-guaranteed loans. It had recorded profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 991 crore in Q1FY20.

Power Grid: The company on Monday posted an over 18 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,048.42 crore for the June 2020 quarter.

Earnings today: A total of 90 companies, including RITES, Motherson Sumi, and Metropolis Healthcare, are scheduled to announce their June quarter results.

Titan Co: With major part of the quarter being a complete washout because of the lockdown and disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Titan on Monday posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 335 crore for Q1 of FY21. It had reported a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 523 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The small finance lender on Monday reported a profit after tax of Rs 60 crore for the quarter ended June. It had reported a net profit of Rs 59 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

IndiGo: Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which runs India's largest airline IndiGo, said on Monday it will raise up to Rs 4,000 crore ($533.70 million) through the sale of shares to institutional investors, as it looks to manage cash during the Covid-19 pandemic which has hit its operations.

Shree Cement: Net profit of the company declined 13.19 per cent to Rs 329.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 379.67 crore in the year-ago period.



Sundaram Finance has reported a seven per cent drop in PBT to Rs 219 crore during the quarter ended June 2020, from Rs 236 crore during the same period last year.



Triveni Engineering: Net profit rose 150.23 per cent to Rs 80.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 32.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

Hexaware: The IT company has received approval from a majority of its shareholders to delist from the exchanges.

CSB Bank: Madhavan Aravamuthan was on Monday appointed the new chairman of Fairfax-backed CSB Bank. He is an independent director of the bank since December 13, 2018.

KEC International: The company on Monday announced a net profit of Rs 71 crore against Rs 89 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue stood at Rs 2,207 crore against Rs 2,412 crore in Q1FY20.