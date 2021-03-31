Stocks to watch: IDFC First Bank, Ultratech, KNR Constructions, SpiceJet

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exhchange traded 77 points or 0.52 per cent lower at 14,851 around 8.45 am, indicating a negative start for the benchmark indices on Wednesday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

IDFC First Bank: The private sector lender on Tuesday said it has fixed the floor price at Rs 60.34 for the Rs 3,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue.

IRB Infra: IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB) has won two highway projects in West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh, taking the total project wins in the current fiscal to Rs 5,004 crore.

UltraTech: has prepaid its long-term loans of Rs 5,000 crore. The loan repayment has been done through free cash flows that the company has generated over the last few quarters despite the pandemic, the Aditya Birla Group firm said in a statement.

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) said it has bought out its partner SP Ports in the firm that was building an LNG importer terminal in Gujarat, for Rs 397 crore.

Punjab & Sind Bank: Public sector lender Punjab & Sind Bank said it has declared the account of IL&FS Transportation Network Ltd (ITNL) with total dues of Rs 149.98 crore as fraud. The said account has been reported to the RBI.

VA Tech WABAG: The company said it has completed the financial closure for its Hybrid Annuity Model project, received from the Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation. The company had had secured a Rs 1,187 crore contract under the National Mission for Clean Ganga scheme to develop 150 MLD capacity sewage treatment plants, along with sewerage network of over 453 km, in the Digha and Kankarbagh zones of Patna.

Insecticides India: The company board has approved buyback of 10.43 lakh fully paid up equity shares, representing 5.1 per cent of paid up capital, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 60 crore.

SJVN: The company has been awarded 70MW grid connected solar power project in Gujarat. SJVN will develop 70 MW solar power project including arrangement of land with long-term connectivity with grid. Tariff of the electricity supplied will be Rs 2.21/KWh and power generated from this project will be procured by GUVNL for 25 years.

KNR Constructions: The company has received letter of acceptance for six laning of Ramanattukara Junction to start of Valanchery bypass section of NH - 66 (old NH-17) on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Kerala.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has renewed its strategic partnership and services footprint with Nationwide Building Society, UK, to help strengthen Nationwide Building Society's enterprise agility and operational resilience.

SpiceJet: The company has signed MoU with Avenue Cap Group for financing, acquisition and sale and lease‐back of up to 50 aircrafts.

NHPC: The company has received government approval for investment of Rs 938.29 crore for acquisition of Jalpower Corp. and construction of balance works of 120MW project in Sikkim. The above cose includes Rs 165 crore to be paid for acquisition of JPCL through corporate insolvency resolution process.