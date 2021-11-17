Stocks to Watch: IndiGo, Biocon, Pfizer, IEX, TFCI, SAIL, BHEL, Nalco

The are likely start trade on a negative note given the Fitch ratings disappointment and cues from the SGX Nifty. At 08:30 AM, the SGX Nifty November futures were quoted at 17,935 as against the spot Nifty close of 17,999 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to focus in trade today.

(IndiGo): CEO Ronojoy Dutta sounds relieved that the airline is back to flying almost at full capacity. In a Q&A with Business Standard, Dutta said that cash flows for the next two years seems to be rising, and may not need a QIP issue. READ MORE



Biocon: Biologics and Viatris on Tuesday launched their interchangeable insulin biosimilar in the US market. The launch includes Semglee, which is a branded product, Insulin Glargine, which is an unbranded injection. READ MORE



To allow generic manufacturers to supply its experimental antiviral Covid-19 pill to 95 low- and middle-income countries through a licensing agreement with international public health group Medicines Patent Pool (MPP). READ MORE Investcorp Infrastructure Fund has reduced stake by 2 per cent in the company through open market sale, from 5.29 per cent to 3.29 per cent.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX): Has fixed December 06, 2021, as the record date for the issuance of bonus shares in the 2:1 ratio; i.e. shareholders will get two equity shares of Re 1 each for every 1 share held as per the record date.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCI): Board to meet on November 22 to consider raising funds through issue of NCDs on a private placement basis.

Grindwell Norton: Has made an investment of Rs 15 lakh in Cleanwin Energy Three towards power purchase.

Apollo Pipes: Has fixed December 04, 2021, as the record date for issuing bonus shares in the ratio 2:1, i.e. two free shares of Rs 10 each for every shareholder holding a share as per the record date.

Stocks in F&O ban: BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC, National Aluminium (Nalco), Punjab National Bank, and Sun Tv are in F&O ban today.