Stocks to Watch: IndiGo, Biocon, Pfizer, IEX, TFCI, SAIL, BHEL, Nalco

-
ALSO READ
PNB posts net profit of Rs 586 crore in Q4; NII rises 48%
OnePlus Watch review: Solid for starters, but not without software snags
Realme Watch 2 Pro review: A low-cost smartwatch to watch out for
Stocks to watch: BHEL, SAIL, Yes Bank, National Fertilizers, Cosmo Films
PNB Housing: Fundamentals need to catch up with the stock now, say analysts
-
The markets are likely start trade on a negative note given the Fitch ratings disappointment and cues from the SGX Nifty. At 08:30 AM, the SGX Nifty November futures were quoted at 17,935 as against the spot Nifty close of 17,999 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to focus in trade today.
InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): CEO Ronojoy Dutta sounds relieved that the airline is back to flying almost at full capacity. In a Q&A with Business Standard, Dutta said that cash flows for the next two years seems to be rising, and may not need a QIP issue. READ MORE
Biocon: Biocon Biologics and Viatris on Tuesday launched their interchangeable insulin biosimilar in the US market. The launch includes Semglee, which is a branded product, Insulin Glargine, which is an unbranded injection. READ MORE
Pfizer: To allow generic manufacturers to supply its experimental antiviral Covid-19 pill to 95 low- and middle-income countries through a licensing agreement with international public health group Medicines Patent Pool (MPP). READ MORE
Parag Milk Foods: Investcorp Infrastructure Fund has reduced stake by 2 per cent in the company through open market sale, from 5.29 per cent to 3.29 per cent.
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX): Has fixed December 06, 2021, as the record date for the issuance of bonus shares in the 2:1 ratio; i.e. shareholders will get two equity shares of Re 1 each for every 1 share held as per the record date.
Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCI): Board to meet on November 22 to consider raising funds through issue of NCDs on a private placement basis.
Grindwell Norton: Has made an investment of Rs 15 lakh in Cleanwin Energy Three towards power purchase.
Apollo Pipes: Has fixed December 04, 2021, as the record date for issuing bonus shares in the ratio 2:1, i.e. two free shares of Rs 10 each for every shareholder holding a share as per the record date.
Stocks in F&O ban: BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC, National Aluminium (Nalco), Punjab National Bank, SAIL and Sun Tv are in F&O ban today.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU